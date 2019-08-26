Chersea

Chersea is pictured in a recent publicity photo.

 JEFFREY BOSDET/Special to The Daily Courier

Canadian electro-pop artist Chersea will perform Aug. 30 at Fernando’s Pub in downtown Kelowna as she promotes the release of her new single, Swan Dive, and an upcoming album. Surrounded by a myriad of instruments and loop stations, her music is said to be the setting for a big voice and and poetic lyrics.