Canadian electro-pop artist Chersea will perform Aug. 30 at Fernando’s Pub in downtown Kelowna as she promotes the release of her new single, Swan Dive, and an upcoming album. Surrounded by a myriad of instruments and loop stations, her music is said to be the setting for a big voice and and poetic lyrics.
