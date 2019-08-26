LOS ANGELES — The R-rated comedy, left for dead by some Hollywood studios, reached No.1 at the box office over the weekend thanks to the raunchy coming-of-age tale “Good Boys,” about a trio of 12-year-olds on a crude misadventure.
“Good Boys” surpassed expectations to debut with $21 million US, according to studio estimates Sunday, dethroning the “Fast & Furious” spinoff “Hobbs & Shaw,” which slid to second with $14.1 million in its third weekend. Not since Melissa McCarthy’s “The Boss” came in No. 1 all the way back in April 2016 has an R-rated comedy topped the North American box office. (“Good Boys” is rated 14A in Canada.)
Directed by Gene Stupnitsky (who co-wrote the script with Lee Eisenberg), “Good Boys” stars Vancouver child actor Jacob Tremblay (“Wonder,” “Room”), along with Keith L. Williams and Brady Noon as sixth graders trying to make it to their first kissing party. The movie’s much-watched red-band trailer traded on its ironies. As Rogen says, Tremblay, Williams and Noon are all too young to see their own movie alone.
Jim Orr, distribution chief for Universal, credited producers Seth Rogen and Even Goldberg's Point Grey Pictures and the film's clever marketing for the film's performance.
“This is a genre that is very difficult to do and we're having great success as a studio with a very diverse slate,” Orr said. “One of the common denominators there is our marketing department. They just over-deliver constantly with a broad range of films.”
The opened to positive reviews.
The challenge of “Good Boys” was to turn out moviegoers older than the movie’s pipsqueak protagonists, and it did. Only seven per cent of the audience was under age 18, according to Universal, though 41 per cent was under 25. Crowds split evenly between the sexes: 52 per cent male, 48 per cent female.
Top 10 Films for the weekend of August 16-18 (via Box Office Mojo):
1. Good Boys ($21 million)
2.Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw ($14.1 million)
3. The Lion King ($11.9 million)
4. The Angry Birds Movie 2 ($10.5 million)
5. Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark ($10 million)
6. 47 Meters Down: Uncaged ($9 million)
7. Dora and the Lost City of Gold ($8.5 million)
8. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood ($7.6 million)
9. Blinded By the Light ($4.5 million)
10. The Art of Racing in the Rain ($4.4 million)
