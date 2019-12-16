GREENOCK, Scotland — Funeral services were held Thursday for a talented teenage actor and elite dancer from the UK, who died earlier this month at his home.
Jack Burns, often described as "the next Billy Elliott,” was a skilled dancer who also acted on TV shows including “Outlander,” “Retribution,” “In Plain Sight” and “One of Us.” He was 14.
Police acknowledge the teen died at his home on Dec. 1, although news of his passing was made public one week later by the Elite Academy of Dance in his hometown of Greenock, Scotland. Police said the circumstances are not suspicious, but his cause of death was not revealed.
“It is with a very heavy heart that we write this post. Tragically as you know we lost our much- loved student Jack Burns on Sunday 1st of December,” the school wrote on Facebook.
Burns had been a member of the elite academy since 2012.
“Jack was an inspiration to everyone at Elite and touched the hearts of everyone who had the pleasure of working and dancing with him.”
Friends implied Burns was often the victim of bullying.
“RIP angel, fly high my boy forever,” a friend wrote on social media. “Jack was such an amazing boy and did not deserve the stuff he went through. He never wanted to hurt anyone, there was not a bad bone in his body. All he did was make everyone smile.”
Jack Burns is survived by his parents and one brother, Rory.
