FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25
• From the South Okanagan Events Centre, opening game of the Okanagan Cup hockey tournament, featuring the BCHL’s Penticton Vees vs Salmon Arm Silverbacks, 6 p.m., due to COVID 19, fans are not permitted in the building but may watch the game live at: HockeyTV.com
• Now showing at the Penticton Art Gallery: “To Talk With Others,” Tuesdays through Sundays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. (weekdays), 11-4 p.m. (weekends), now showing until Nov. 7., 199 Marina Way
• Now on display at the Penticton Museum and Archives: Celebrating 50 years of the Penticton Tuneagers choir and orchestra, also: a history of Scouting in the South Okanagan, Tuesdays through Saturdays, noon - 4 p.m., 785 Main Street
• Electric bike rentals, Pedego Electric Bikes, 37 Backstreet Blvd. (behind Dragon’s Den), prices range from $50-$60 for two hours; $65-$75 for three hours, includes quick lesson, reservations recommended, call 250-770-0576
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 257 Brunswick Street, a Penticton tradition, fish and chips, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
• Out and About walking program for local seniors, taking all COVID safety precautions, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m., followed by coffee, register in advance online at: info@seniorswellnesssociety.com or by phone at: 250-487-7455, presented by Seniors Wellness Centre
• LocoLanding Adventure Park is still open, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily offering: go-karts, miniature golf, high-level rope course, bumper boats and monkey motion, safe social distancing rules in place.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday Night Dinners, 5-7 p.m.
• Ride for fun, to work, to school, or to do errands with GoByBike Week Penticton. Ride and win prizes or a new bike with events like Ride the Route or Snap Your Ride, or the Pedal Perks discount card. Register at gobybikebc.ca to enter. Go to gobybikebc.ca/penticton for all the details
• Stanley Cup championship, Dallas Stars vs Tampa Bay Lightning, 5 p.m. (PT), Game 4 in best-of-seven series, (TB leads 2-1)
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “RBG” (rated G) ; Also showing: “After We Collided,” (14-A); “Bill & Ted Face the Music,” (PG); “The Broken Hearts Gallery,” (PG); “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire,” (PG); “The Nest,” (14A); “The New Mutants,” 14-A).”The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run,” (G); “The Empire Strikes Back,” (G); “Tenent,” (PG); “Unhinged,” (14-A). Note: “RPG” is only showing for matinees. For all showtimes and tickets: landmarkcinemas.com
• The historic Oliver Theatre is offering private screenings of your favourite movies for up to 47 people, $10 per person, includes small popcorn and drink, minimum cost of $100, bring your own DVD to book send email: theoliverhteatre@gmail.com
• “Willie Four Milli’s Rhythmic Doodle Art,” by Will Hoffman, featuring digital works, visit: pentictonartscouncil.com
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 26
--Today is National Record Store Day, celebrating independent record stores and places that sell music. Visit, in Penticton, The Grooveyard in downtown and London Drugs (audio/visual music section).
• Keeping Canadians Warm One at a Time: Ride In Memory of Rex Edward Gill, breakfast at Ooknakane Friendship Centre, 9 a.m., followed by ride to Konquers Motorcycle in Kelowna, fundraiser for Kelowna Food Bank, call 250-264-7860 for additional details or to participate
• Global Day of Action, grassy area outside the Penticton Public Library, noon - 1:30 p.m., wear green or blue, theme: “Just Recovery - Climate, Economy, Social Justice,” please wear a mask and observe social distancing
• Penticton Farmers Market, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., 100 block of Main Street, enter at Main Street and Lakeshore Drive
• Naramata Bench Industry Tailgate, featuring the Unbranded Band, 6 p.m. at Origin Wines, $42, limited to 50 people, social-distancing enforced, purchase online at: Eventbrite
• From the South Okanagan Events Centre, second game of the Okanagan Cup hockey tournament, featuring the BCHL’s Penticton Vees vs Salmon Arm Silverbacks, 6 p.m., due to COVID 19, fans are not permitted in the building but may watch the game online live at: HockeyTV.com
• Hoodoo Adventure Racing Camp, 9 a.m. until Sunday at 4 p.m. (overnight), tickets and information available from: booking.adventurebucketlist.com
• Fraternal Order of Eagles presents its homemade burgers and fries, noon - 4 p.m.
• Meat draw at Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 2 p.m.
• Elks Lodge meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Stanley Cup championship, Dallas Stars vs Tampa Bay Lightning, 5 p.m. (PT), Game 5 in best-of-seven series
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27
• DoubleSharp duets performs at the Cannery Brewing Co., nice, background music, 3-5 p.m.
• Survivorship Dragon Boat Team Market runs every Sunday weather permitting. 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. on the corner of Skaha Lake Rd. and Yorkton Ave. Money raised is used for the teams’ activities and breast cancer awareness and support.
• Season finale: Summerland Sunday Farmers & Crafters Market, Summerland Arena parking lot, 8820 Jubilee Road, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., family friendly, featuring 30-40 vendors with safe social distancing
• Penticton Elks Lodge No. 51, breakfast, featuring fresh cinnamon buns, 10 a.m. - noon, meat draw & dog races, 1 p.m.
• Meat draw at Fraternal Order of Eagles, 4 p.m.
• BC-SPCA flea market, outdoors in front of Penticton Wholesale Club, 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28
• Okanagan Skaha School District 67 public meeting, 6:30 p.m., watch the meeting online at: www.sd67.bc.ca
• Stanley Cup championship, Dallas Stars vs Tampa Bay Lightning, 5 p.m. (PT), Game 6 (if necessary) in best-of-seven series
• Herald editor James Miller is scheduled to be a guest on CBC Daybreak, in discussion with Chris Walker about the Penticton riding in the upcoming provincial election, sometime between 7:30 - 8 a.m., 93.7 (FM)
