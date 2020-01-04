Every December, Penticton Herald columnist David Bond offers a two-part feature on books that he’s enjoyed over the past 12 months. (Several of the books Bond recommends end up under the Christmas trees of my family members.)
As a life-long movie buff, I offer a Bond- inspired list of my picks for the 10 best movies of the 2010s. (“Cats” didn’t make it!) Many of these films are available on streaming services and all can be rented at The Book Shop in Penticton.
SPOILER ALERT!: If you don’t want to have key plot elements exposed, do not read films 1, 3, 8, 9 and 10 as they contain plot spoilers.
1. Room (2015). An Irish-Canadian production made on a shoestring budget, Canadian Emma Donoghue adapted her own novel for the screen. Brie Larson won an Oscar as the 24-year-old mother trying to give her five-year-old son a normal childhood as both are held captive in a backyard shed. Jacob Tremblay gave a star-making performance as Jack, who discovers a new life outside of room — his first dog, making a friend, a relationship with his grandmother and being shunned by his grandfather because of who he was fathered by. The escape scene where Tremblay plays dead while wrapped up in an old rug is terrifying, even though you know he’s going to make it. Tremblay, the gifted Vancouver child actor gave the best youth performance since Anna Paquin in “The Piano” in 1993. Most of the accolades went to Larson and Tremblay, but Joan Allen, as the mother reconnecting with her suicidal daughter and the grandson she never knew she had, was equally stellar. It’s hard to watch and sometimes unpleasant, but it’s also unforgettable. A mother/child bond can never be broken.
2. The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014). Every frame of this movie looks like a magical Christmas card. It’s great storytelling by the imaginative Wes Anderson. Ralph Fiennes as the concierge and Tony Revolori as his lobby boy, lead an all-star, ensemble cast. It’s what going to the movies should be about. It’s like Walt Disney meeting the Coen Brothers. A recent poll of critics by the BBC ranked it as the best film of the 21st century. It was genuinely funny, a film for the ages.
3. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017). What would a mother do if months after her daughter was murdered, there’s no arrest, no suspect and the police appear apathetic and unwilling to do anything? For Mildred Hayes, you shame them by renting three billboards demanding they do their job. Frances McDormand as Mildfred and Sam Rockwell as a racist cop, who has an epiphany, both won Oscars, but the heart of this movie was Woody Harrelson, the police chief dying of cancer, but trying to do his best for everyone. It had a lot of funny moments (Mildred’s date with Peter Dinklage stands out), but expect the unexpected with about three or four major plot twists. As for McDormand, her Mildred ranks up there with Fargo’s Marge Gunderson on a list of great film heroines of the past 25 years.
4. Roma (2018). Thanks to financing from Netflix, this film told from the eyes of servants in 1968-69 Mexico, was given the audience it deserved. The brilliant Alfonso Cuaron won Oscars for best director, best cinematography (he shot the film himself when his regular cinematographer wasn’t available) and best foreign language film, being robbed of the night’s top prize of best picture (Green Book?) You need to watch “Roma” twice, once to read the subtitles and follow the story. A second viewing is almost mandatory to absorb the absolute beauty of each frame. This movie was extremely personal to Cuaron — almost autobiographical — a tribute to the women who raised him as a child.
5. Spotlight (2015). In 2003, a team of six journalists from The Boston Globe won a Pulitzer Prize for journalism for their investigative work on widespread and systemic abuse by Roman Catholic priests in the Boston area. It took an outsider — a new editor from Florida — to ask the reporters, “Is this not a big story?” The six reporters who inspired “Spotlight” (Ben Bradlee Jr.’s father was executive editor of the Washington Post at the time of Watergate) gave kudos to the film. According to their accounts, there was no Hollywood BS added to the script. There are no actual scenes of abuse, just interviews with three survivors, each with a different point of view. The ensemble cast was stellar, in particular Michael Keaton, Rachel McAdam (from St. Thomas, Ont.) and Mark Ruffalo. The Best Picture winner of 2015 is also the best film ever about print journalism and why it’s important.
6. Dunkirk (2017). Until the release of this Second World War epic, Christopher Nolan was best known for directing Batman films. Told with very little dialogue and mostly action sequences from three points of view (land, sea and air), computerized visual effects which overwhelm so many Hollywood blockbusters these days, were minimal. Instead, Nolan shot the movie the old-fashioned way — with hand-held cameras in the backseat of WWII aircraft. Most of the cast was unknown, except Harry Styles, who with a war-era haircut you wouldn’t know was the world’s biggest pop star unless you stuck around for the credits. Unlike so many “rah-rah” American war films, this was a joint effort of the UK, U.S., France and Netherlands about a conflict which did not involve the United States. That alone was refreshing.
7. The Social Network (2010). The movie’s best lines came from Erica Albright (a then-unknown Rooney Mara) in the first 10 minutes as she breaks up with Mark Zuckerberg (Jesse Eisenberg). “You’re going to go through life thinking girls don’t like you because you’re a nerd,” she says. “And I want you to know, from the bottom of my heart, that that won’t be true. It’ll be because you’re an asshole.” Three decades earlier, David Fincher was directing rock videos for Loverboy. He soon became an avant-garde filmmaker. “The Social Network” tells of how a 19-year-old Harvard student created a campus website, “Facemash” in 2003 which, as we all know, turned into Facebook. What we didn’t know was how ruthless Zuckerberg was to everyone around him.
8. Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (2019). It was the dream match-up of Leonardo DiCaprio with Brad Pitt for the first time since they appeared together on TV’s “Growing Pains” in the late 1980s. And that’s just the beginning. The hyperactive Quentin Tarantino’s love letter to the 1960s, told through the eyes of a fading western star (DiCaprio), who just happens to live next door to Roman Polanski and his pregnant wife, Sharon Tate. We all know what’s going to happen, but with Tarantino, you never know how he’s going to end it. In addition to an authentic soundtrack of great songs from 1969 (“Out of Time” by the Rolling Stones), there are so many great scenes — Pitt’s stuntman character beating up Bruce Lee, Pitt visiting the compound where Charlie Manson’s followers lived, Pitt’s dog saving the day and DiCaprio being lectured by a precocious child actress (Julia Butters — remember that name). At nearly three hours, you will love every minute. (Warning: extreme violence and language.)
9. A Star Is Born (2018). Many asked why they were compelled to remake this movie for a fourth time. Lady Gaga was worth the price of admission alone. Her Ally Campano, who waits tables while dreaming of her break as a songwriter, offered a fresh, modern take on the age-old story which first came to the screen in 1937. In her first major film role, Gaga knocked it out of the park alongside Bradley Cooper’s Jackson Maine. Gaga won an Oscar for co-writing the movie’s signature song “Shallow,” delivering a great encore when the two stars performed it live on the Oscar telecast. (YouTube it!) Cooper also handled directing duties and co-wrote the script in addition to doing all his own singing, backed by music director Lukas Nelson (Willie’s son). The always-great Sam Elliott received his long-overdue recognition with the first Oscar nomination of his career. Late in the film as the dog sat near the feet of a dead Jackson, there wasn’t a dry eye in the house. Barbra Streisand is arguably the greatest singer/actress in history. In 2018, she was knocked off that pedestal.
10. The Florida Project (2017). There’s incredible irony in that less than one mile from the happiest place on earth — Walt Disney World in Florida (during the theme park’s construction it was referred to as “The Florida Project”) — there are derelict motels where single parents raise their kids. This indie film was made for $2 million, but thanks to great reviews and a Critic’s Choice “Best Young Performer Award” for Brooklynn Prince (the same accolade Jacob Tremblay previously won), people began checking it out. Like “Room,” this is often challenging to watch (turn on the subtitles because the girls have soft voices that are hard to understand) because it deals with such issues at prostitution, child neglect, poverty and drug abuse. But, this is all these kids know and they manage to make their own fun as they’re raised by absentee parents. The moral compass is a street-smart building superintendent (Willem Dafoe) who protects the kids even though they drive him crazy. I’m surprised Disney didn’t sue the producers for sneaking a film crew into Disney World (they all purchased tickets and posed as tourists) to shoot the film’s final scene.
---
WHAT WERE YOURS?
What were your 10 favourite movies of the past 10 years (2010-2019)? Send us a list of titles only to: letters@ok.bc.ca. We will print a sampling in the Jan. 11 edition of Okanagan Weekend.
---
James Miller is valley editor and director of content for Okanagan Newspaper Group which includes the Kelowna Daily Courier, Penticton Herald and Westside Weekly. Email: james.miller@ok.bc.ca.
