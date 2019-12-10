With another year coming to an end, this is the last round of free Games With Gold. Here are my picks in mini-reviews for the month of December 2019.
Insane Robots (Xbox One)
(Dec 1-31)
Starting Dec. 1, gamers can download Insane Robots. Robots is a new take on a card-based game with players battling to the death with one-on-one turn based battles. You can battle friends or take on the single player campaign. With randomly generated environments and a large amount of robot types, Insane Robots is a cool indie title.
Toy Story 3 (Xbox 360,XBox One)
(Dec. 1-15)
Also starting on Dec. 1, players can download the movie based game Toy Story 3. Players get to relive the scenes from the movie, with decent controls younger players should enjoy the game.
Jurassic World Evolution (Xbox One)
(Dec. 16-31)
Evolution is a new take on a park-management game. Players can build pens and learning about all the different dinosaurs is satisfying. A good campaign length, and great controls on your console, allows you to live out your Jurassic dreams.The dinosaurs themselves look great — even up close.
