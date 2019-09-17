Ahhh well. If only there was such a thing as a ‘do-over’ in real life.
Who hasn’t spent a moment or three re-thinking that last comment, that last evening, and most importantly, that last love relationship that sadly went awry.
A rom-com called “In One Night” will delve into those possible regrets and rummage around in the past to see just what might have happened as four couples face the “what-if”.
Presented at the first annual Kelowna Fringe Festival, the cast from New Vintage Theatre will explore “love at all ages,” said director Bonnie Gratz.
“We have four ex-couples from four age groups — their 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s — taking a seriously funny look at what life would have been like if they had stayed together,” she explained.
The theatre troupe have staged the play before, and received such rave reviews and unexpected audience feedback, that it seemed “a natural fit” for the Fringe Fest, which takes place Sept. 19 - 22.
“The story is charming and unique, and deals with a life event that most of us have experienced,” Gratz said. “It was surprising how many men in the audience came up after the show to talk about how break-ups affect them too, but rarely get acknowledged the way a woman does.”
“We see women pinning, being emotional, turning to their friends, then picking up the pieces.
But men suffer equally, but don’t talk about it. Men need connection and closure too. So the play is about ex-lovers re-connecting and exploring what would they say to each other years afterwards.”
The play has “lots of humour and a powerful message” and the actors bring a personal cross-section of life experience to the stage as they range in age through the decades, from 20-something to 50-something.
Vintage’s previous performance of In One Night saw sold-out audiences who enjoyed the show along with a beverage and dessert, included in admission, as will be the case during Fringe as well.
Although the Fringe in Kelowna is just starting out, Gratz noted that she had been involved with other Fringe Festivals for nine-plus years.
“It’s a great opportunity to explore unexpected performances, not standard theatre fare. It’s a perfect way for audiences to explore and expand what you think theatre is, and it’s very important and essential to have diversity in the arts,” she noted.
“Performances are not juried, so the audience will see exciting new works, see developing careers and get ideas about what performers are out there. For the artists, it's really inspiring to connect with each other.”
In One Night will be performed in the Black Box Theatre, with five shows slated from Sept. 19-22 with various time slots ranging from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., with details available at the New Vintage or Kelowna Fringe websites.
The Fringe will also feature stand-up comedy, musical performances, dance works to provoke deeper conversations, and even a comedy burlesque striptease act.
In true Fringe fashion, would-be Fringers are advised that the festival has no control over the content of the performances, so patrons should check each specific show’s rating guidance and attend at your discretion.
FRESH COMEDY
Fresh comedy that everyone can relate to comes to the Kelowna Fringe Festival with Grace Smith and her take on Slow Dancing with Mediocre Boys.
Her solo show is a hilarious collection of cringe-worthy teen angst dating stories that promises to take the audience back in time to those awkward, confusing High School dance.
“It’s one girls’ story, but it’s really everyone’s story captured in a venerable, funny, sigh worthy way,” Smith said of her upcoming performance.
“I love to hear the audience laugh and sign in recognition of what I’m saying on stage,” she said. “There’s a mixture of stand-up, storytelling and skits that take a look at those stumbling around years where we have this quest for first love, this need to land a boy and my own goofy elaborate plans to snag him,” she explained.
“I mean, why do I want this non-showering, lewd comment, butt grabber anyway?”
Her one-woman comedy act has received much-more-than-mediocre reviews at festivals across Eastern Canada, and the Kelowna Fringe will be her first foray to the west.
“I’ve been performing since I was a kid, and getting on stage was a great outlet, which lead to dramatic theatre in my 20s and then got a big break at Second City where I found my own sense of more comedic timing and delivery,” Smith explained.
“Dancing with mediocre boys is funny, but it’s also a look at why we let low self-esteem get in the way. I mean, how little does it take to impress us? Why don’t we go after what we really want? It’s weird how universal those feelings are once you put it out there,” she added.
A strong supporter of Fringe Festivals, Smith said the opportunity to perform with like-minded artists is a perfect venue for exposure for up and coming artists from all genres.
“I love the lottery system because a lot of time art and performance is limited to the bias of the people organizing the event,” she said.
“If they like one particular form, that’s what gets in. All else is bypassed,” she said.
“Fringe is like summer theatre camp, and the audience wins because they get to see a lot of shows, close together, chat with the artists in a lively and creative atmosphere. And people are more open to new ideas when there’s not much on the line for them. It’s only one hour of your time, and just 15 bucks if you don’t like it,” she reasoned.
From the performers point of view, Smith noted that it’s often much easier to “fail in a low pressure atmosphere” where the artist can feel “the audience hasn’t really been let down too much, so it’s really win-win for everyone.”
The new Kelowna Fringe Festival takes place in the heart of the cultural district and at its core, is a unique showcase of drama, comedy, musical theatre, clown, dance, multi-media and more.
Several parameters set Fringe apart, from no curation and no censorship on content.
There’s a dedication to accessibility with low fees and ticket prices, and 100% of the ticket price goes to the artists.
Dustyn Baulkham is the executive director for ARTSCO and said Fringe is exciting “because it’s a lottery.”
“You never know what you’re going to get. Guests could see an incredible show, or a not so incredible show. But, either way it’s probably going to be mind-blowing and definitely worth the ticket price.”
The performances take place in four locales, with performers coming from the Okanagan and as far away as South Africa.
Also on the bill are Tommy’s Amazing Journey; Hegnimwaal; Piaf and Brel: The Impossible Concert by Melanie Gall; It All Started with a Dick Pic: In One Night; F--k That Hurt; The Stand Up: Slowing Dancing With Mediocre Boys: Not Another NetFlix Special: The Tingle; Daddy’s Boy and Provoke.
Admission to the Fringe requires a membership pin of $5 while performances are $15 each, seating is first-come-first-serve basis, performances are at the Black Box Theatre, Rotary Centre for the Arts and Metro Community.
Purchase tickets online at the Box Office, at the RCA box office or at the venues prior to the shows, if available.
