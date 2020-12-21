Well Cyberpunk finally launched with some major problems. Usually reviewers get codes a week or so before launch and can’t talk about the game until launch. This game was different, only PC versions received a code and footage was limited to reels given by the developer. A bit of background Cyberpunk was announced way back in 2012 at the start of the PS4 and Xbox One launch. It was developed for over 8 years. When the game launched a week ago the game was a dumpster fire on PS4 and Xbox One. The main issue is the frame rate drops and the visuals that look atrocious. The developer a few weeks before launch said the game runs “remarkably well” on the PS4 and Xbox One. That was clearly not true, if this is “remarkably well” I’d hate to see what it was prior. The visuals look horrific with low resolution, and pop ins. Of course the game won’t look as good as it does on the Xbox Series X or PS5 but the game was developed on the Xbox One and PS4. The developer could have stated it will only run on Xbox Series X or PS5 but they didn’t want to miss those millions of $ from the last generation systems.
The developer knows if people see the PS4 and Xbox One game footage people would have cancelled their pre orders, The developer stated that they are working on patches in January and February but why they just didn’t delay it until it was ready I don’t know. Unless you have a PS5, Xbox Series X, S or PC, I would hold off on the game until more patches come out.
Game of the Year
The Last of Us Part 2
Rated M for Mature (PS4,PS5)
Fans can finally delve into the story and continue Ellie’s story with new game play, enemies and more making it a must buy.
The game’s visuals look fantastic, the game has new lighting on surfaces making reflections look realistic. Water and snow effects are also new, making ripples in the water when entering water and your player leaves imprints of snow complete with the weight of the character. The sun shines through windows and cracks in buildings making the light look astonishingly real. The enemy models whether humans or infected look terrifying. You’d be hard pressed to find better cut scenes in any game.
The voice acting is just as top notch every character makes the dialog and emotions seem authentic. The human enemies responding to finding others bodies will send out a call for reinforcements. The game’s infected are more terrifying than the humans. These infected have a certain scream and call that will leave shivers running down your spine.
First let’s get this out of the way since the story is so integral to the experience I will refrain from discussing any spoilers. The game takes place years later after Joel and Ellie escaped the fireflies and found a solid community. The game has the same emotional kicks to the gut that the first game had. You will have a ton of moments where you’re questioning everything.
The game is a third person adventure game that will take you on a phenomenal adventure. Players continue Ellie’s story exploring different locations through the game’s story. Ellie is controlled with the left thumb stick with the player moving realistically. The developer throws some new elements into this second game that ramps up the even more. The game will take you through buildings and more open areas. When you’re in open areas players can hide behind objects providing you cover and getting you out of the sight line of enemies. A new element is the tall grass, it will conceal your body and make the player harder to see. If an enemy gets close enough the grass won’t conceal you.
Dog’s also make an appearance. These dogs follow your scent path and the player can see the path with the right bumper. The best way to get rid of a dog that follows you is to use distractions like throwing an item. On normal difficulty the game makes every encounter a tense experience.
You really have to pay attention to your resources whether bullets or other supplies. Since supplies are limited in the game you have to constantly decide the best way of dealing with each different situation. Players will have to use cover and distraction to their advantage. Picking up a bottle or brick and tossing it to make an enemy look elsewhere will provide an opening for you to get a close finishing move. Human enemies will search and call in help if they spot you in an area. There is a large variety of different enemies from different humans and tons of new infected that will test all the skills you learned so far. I actually found the infected more terrifying then the humans, though both offer a different challenge.
All the weapons you use from guns to melee weaponry all have the punch you would expect. With melee attacks being close and gruesome. As you progress in the story you’ll be able to upgrade weapons and create new items. The game will take most players around 12 hours to finish with me clocking in at 30 hours exploring everywhere. The great thing is no matter if it’s hour 3 or 11 the game offers new locations to explore and the same tense encounters.
The Last of Us Part 2 offers gamers a compelling story, fresh game play and a variety of different enemies to keep each encounter fresh. Last of Us Part 2 is a must buy — a 10/10.
Contact Sascha at sggall@telus.net
with gaming questions.
On XBox One: acehardy13.
On PSN: acehardy13