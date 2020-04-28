The 19th annual Penticton Elvis Festival, originally scheduled for June 26-28 at Okanagan Lake Park and the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, has been officially cancelled.
"We had hoped to make an announcement on May 15, just wait and see and hope for the best, but that's not possible," executive member Terry Michels told The Herald, Tuesday. "We were outdoors and we don't draw 20,000 people, just 1,200 and maybe we could have spaced people out."
Additionally, the headliner was from Brazil which would make travel arrangements impossible.
The festival will be held June 24-27, 2021 at the Trade and Convention Centre and Okanagan Lake Park. The same entertainers scheduled for this year have committed to participate.
Anyone who purchased tickets for this year's festival may apply for a full refund or have them transferred to 2021 (the same seating will apply.)
The 2022 event will be the festival's 20th anniversary and the finals will be held at the South Okanagan Events Centre.