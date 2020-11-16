TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 17
• Penticton City Council meets at City Hall, committee of the whole at 1 p.m. followed by regular business, to view the agenda and watch the meeting: penticton.ca/city-hall/city-council/council-meetings
• Trivia Night at Slackwater Brewing, 7 p.m.
• 24th annual Soup Bowls Project, packages available at the Penticton Art Gallery’s gift shop
• Landmark Cinemas 7 presents “Ammonite,” (18-A, 120 minutes, sex scenes, nudity); “Freaky,” (14-A, 101 minutes); “Let Him Go,” (14-A, 113 minutes); “Monkey Beach,” (PG, 105 minutes); “Come Play,” (14-A, 96 minutes); “100% Wolf,” (G, 96 minutes); “The Honest Thief,” (PG, 100 minutes); “The War With Grandpa,” (G, 94 minutes), “Toy Story,” (G, 95 minutes); “Dr. No,” (PG, 109 minutes); “The Last Vermeer,” (TBA, 117 minutes): showtimes and tickets: landmarkcinemas.com/penticton
• The historic Oliver Theatre is offering private screenings of your favourite movies for up to 47 people, $10 per person, includes small popcorn and drink, minimum cost of $100, bring your own DVD, book in advance at: theoliverhteatre@gmail.com
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 18
• Kitchenette Film Series, presented by Penticton Art Gallery, “Exit Through the Gift Shop,” (87 minutes, 2010, directed by Bansky), 7 p.m., Landmark Cinemas 7, $10 (single ticket), $38 and $35 (series)
• Budget open house, presented by the City of Penticton, 4 p.m., Penticton Trade and Convention Centre
• Fish and chips at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., prepared by ‘Cindi’
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19
• Kitchenette Film Series, presented by Penticton Art Gallery, “Exit Through the Gift Shop,” (87 minutes, 2010, directed by Bansky), 7 p.m., Landmark Cinemas 7, $10 (single ticket), $38 and $35 (for the entire series)
• Jerri & Friends perform at Time Winery , 7 p.m., to purchase: fivevinescellars.com/ product/Live-at-TIME
• Vinyl Night with DJ Spill at The Cannery Brewing Co., a night of pure nostalgia 6 - 8 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge No. 51, chicken wings,
$7 per pound and $5 poutine, 3-6 p.m.
• Young@Art, drop-in program for ages 10-16,
3:15 - 4:30 p.m., Penticton Art Gallery, pre-register at 250-493-2928, free, but membership is encouraged
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20
• Exhibition opening reception: “Vignettes: A Journey Into the Collection,” Penticton Art Gallery, show runs until Jan. 23.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch 40, 257 Brunswick Street, a local tradition, fish & chips, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
• Out and About walking program for local seniors, taking all COVID safety precautions, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m., followed by coffee, register at: info@seniorswellnesssociety.com or phone: 250-487-7455
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday Night Dinners, 5-7 p.m. takeout encouraged, all proceeds to charity, prepared by ‘Barry’ and ‘Lisa’ and volunteers
• Penticton Elks Lodge No. 51, fish and chips, coleslaw, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., to-go orders available
• Little Leonardos Pro-D Day art camp, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Penticton Art Gallery, ages 6-12, featuring “Vincent’s Starry Night,” $40
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 21
• Route Setting Clinic at Hoodoos Climbing Gym, register at: ben@hoodooadventures.ca or call 250-492-3888, limited space
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40 meat draw, 2 p.m. followed by dinner and entertainment at 5 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles presents its homemade cheeseburgers and fries, noon - 4 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge No. 51, meat draw, 4 p.m., followed by live rock-and-roll with The Midnight Special, 6 p.m.
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 22
• Patrick Gilmour performs at the Cannery Brewing Co. Background music between 5 and 7 p.m. No cover charge.
• Route Setting Clinic at Hoodoos Climbing Gym, register at: ben@hoodooadventures.ca or call 250-492-3888, limited space
• Penticton Elks Lodge No. 51, breakfast, featuring fresh cinnamon buns, 10 a.m. - noon, meat draw and dog races will follow at 1 p.m.
—
