For the first time in his career, Bob Dylan has scored a No. 1 hit on a Billboard singles chart.
“Murder Most Foul,” a nearly 17-minute story about how the
assassination of John F. Kennedy began America’s decline, hit No. 1 on the rock digital sales chart this week. The song was released on March 27 on Dylan’s YouTube channel as a free download.
Early in his career, Dylan had two songs peak at No. 2 on the Billboard pop charts — “Like A Rolling Stone” in 1965 and “Rainy Day Women #12 & 35,” the following year.
“Blowin’ in the Wind,” which Dylan first recorded in 1963, was a hit for Peter, Paul and Mary, reaching No. 2 on the pop charts and No. 1 on the adult contemporary chart.
Dylan, now 78, has previously won 11 Grammy Awards and a Nobel Prize for literature.