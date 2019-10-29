Mr. Downchild and his long-time musical cronies in Downchild Blues Band carried an incredible 50-year history into Kelowna Community Theatre on Thursday night.
Donnie Walsh, considered by many as the father of Canadian blues, still performs what many describe as happy blues. More than 500 fans, and the theatre’s volunteers, were nodding their heads in tune with a series of classic blues hits, many in this mature crowd swaying in their seats as Walsh took them down Memory Lane.
One of the continuing highlights of Downchild’s concerts is the harmonica duet with lead vocalist Chuck Jackson. So, of course, the pair started this 90-minute blues extravaganza with “Can You Hear The Music,” the lead song from the band’s 17th album of the same name which won a 2014 Juno Award for Blues Album of the Year.
The enthusiastic response to this musical question with clapping in unison set the scene for the next 15 feel-good blues numbers, many of them extended jams featuring each talented and award-winning bandmate.
Most of the current lineup has been together since 1990 when Jackson and keyboardist Michael Fonfara joined Walsh and saxophonist Pat Carey (since 1985). Bass player Gary Kendall joined Downchild for a second time in 1995 after first playing with the band during the 1979-1983 period. Drummer Mike Fitzpatrick first recorded with the band on the Come On In album in 2004.
Although they have spent decades together, each band member has maintained his own performing style: Walsh closing his eyes while his blues slide produced those glissando (pitch-to-pitch) effects and deep vibratos; Jackson dancing back and forth in-between comedic comments; Kendall’s face and body moving rhythmicly as all cool bass players do; Fonfara focussing only on his keyboard like Schroeder in the Peanuts cartoons; and Carey almost blowing his mike off its stand.
Walsh never said a word, leaving the commentary to Jackson, the open-hearted, friendly guy who is always the life of the party.
After performing Dew Drop Inn, Jackson joked: “Thank you very much and good evening” as if the concert was over.
“After 50 years, you didn’t think we were going to perform longer. That’s only 38 years American. We’e going to play some of our classsic songs, some of your favourite songs. If you don’t hear one (you want), tough luck.”
When a heckler shouted a response, Jackson retorted: “One of my relatives.”
In introducing “Understanding and Affection,” Jackson explained: “We’ve been on the road for a week-and-a-half. I need some affection.”
In 1969, when Walsh started the band, “I thought the Maple Leafs were going to win the Stanley Cup every year. That’s why we play the blues.”
For the song “One in a Million” about the ultimate woman, Jackson joked: “I’ve been married four times so that’s one in 250,000. Now I’m paying millions (in alimony).”
On touring: “Things have really changed in 50 years. We would arrive in town back then and go to a strip joint. Now, we go to the hospital first. And then go to the strip joint.”
The band invited opener Suzie Vinnick to add her gorgeous voice and prodigious guitar talent to “Mississippi Woman, Mississauga Man.”
Jackson coudn’t help himself: “When people ask me where I learned to play the blues, I tell them Mississauga Delta.”
The end of the regular show was the band’s signature song, “Flip, Flop and Fly,” from the 1973 album, “Straight Up,” which was featured on the first Blues Brothers album, “Briefcase Full of Blues,” in 1978.
The one-song encore went back even further than Downchild’s 50 years: “T.V. Mama,” first recorded by Joe Turner and His Blues Kings in 1953.
Downchild shows no signs of slowing down, not with Walsh perhaps enjoying his second childhood.
J.P. Squire is a retired Kelowna Daily Courier reporter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.