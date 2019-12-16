Ryan Donn has the cure for the winter blues with the fourth annual Winter Blues Festival on Jan. 25.
Lake Country’s cultural development coordinator will use the same winning formula at Creekside Theatre: a reputable out-of-town performer with a handful of established Southern Interior artists. Those blues, performed on three stages at the Lake Country Community Complex, will again be accompanied by ribs and beer.
Headlining the 2020 show is a repeat by B.C.’s own blues legend, Harpdog Brown and the Uptown Blues Band from Vancouver.
“Festival attendees love the opportunity to sample various stages at one venue featuring local blues favourites such as Rick ‘Poppa Dawg’ Halisheff, Brandon Schmor, Kath and the Tom Kats, and James Hay Trio,” said Donn. “This festival has sold out by mid-December every year so we recommend getting your tickets early.”
Tickets are available at: creeksidetheatre.com for $45 (entertainment only) with an optional rib dinner for an additional $25. Safe ride home taxi coupons are available at the festival as well.
Harpdog has won three consecutive Maple Blues Awards for Harmonica Player of the Year (2014-16) and the Fraser Valley Music Award. He has three consecutive Western Canadian Music Awards nominations, a Juno nomination and is the only Canadian to win the coveted Muddy Award. In 2016, he was nominated for three Maple Blues Awards for his release Travelin’ With the Blues.
At the 2019 festival, 400 fans could choose from the two sets each of veterans Jim Byrnes and Harpdog Brown in the 266-seat theatre, or Schmor in the more intimate setting of the George Elliot Secondary music room with 50 seats (many standing) or locals Halisheff and Kenny ‘Blues Boss’ Wayne of Lake Country in the wide-open foyer.
The two sets by Harpdog Brown - nattily attired in a three-piece pinstripe suit, red socks and black-and-white brogues - were like a jazz concert with his harmonica breaks, plus individual performances by his bandmates on piano, trombone, clarinet and saxophone.
Byrnes also performed at the Jan. 20, 2018 festival along with Sabrina Weeks from Kamloops, Wayne, Halisheff and Schmor.
The inaugural festival on Jan. 29, 2017 had five ‘local’ blues acts: Halisheff, Schmor, Weeks, Graham Ord and Norm Strauss (of Ord Strauss Blues Review), and Kath Raeber (of Kath and the Tom Cats) from Vernon.
In October, however, Donn said Winter Blues Festival 2020 will probably be the last in that format and will be refreshed along an examation of the theatre’s January schedule.
