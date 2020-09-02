Conscious Hip-Hop is a rising subgenre of the classic Rap/Hip-Hop scene, and “Bird’s Eye View,” the newest single from Vernon-born rapper “Kalateral” (Kyle Hesketh) is a perfect representation of where the genre is going.
The song was recently recorded and produced by Shane Bouthillier at LegionNorth Studios in Armstrong and is being released on the Okanagan-based LegionHQ Records record label.
The single will be available Friday on all major streaming platforms.
As opposed to going with modern hip-hop sounds, Kalateral and Bouthillier opted to use live-instrumentation on the track, playing all the sounds and instruments in the studio themselves — and even featuring Kalateral’s younger brother on the flute.
The song is a feel-good song that was written with the intent of looking at life’s big picture, from the perspective of a bird flying high above.
“Often at times we feel the need to escape our reality and wish to fly away.” Kalateral says about the meaning of the song.
“I wanted to write a track that had a sense of fulfilling that desire of flying high in the sky like a bird, so that was my inspiration for the lyrics.”
Kalateral is also one-third of Vernon hip-hop group DCK (formerly the Dunce Cap Kids.)
Although the three members have been active in the studio and had a busy touring schedule before COVID-19, they felt now was a good time to take a step back and work on releasing their individual albums which featured a little more of a personalized sound.
“When you’re working with your bandmates, who are basically your best friends, it is a completely different energy writing and performing together. When I write my own music I find its more introspective as I get the chance to write about topics that are important to me,” said Kalateral.
The single is a precursor to Kalateral’s upcoming five-song EP entitled “Kalateral Damage,” which will be released on Oct. 2, also on LegionHQ Records.