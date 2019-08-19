City and Colour, aka singer-songwriter Dallas Green of Alexisonfire, is releasing his sixth studio album this fall before coming to perform in Kelowna.
A Pill for Loneliness will be released on Oct. 4.
Two singles — Astronaut and Strangers — have already been released from the album. Living in Lightning is the next single to come.
The album is a follow-up to 2015’s No. 1 album If I Should Go Before You.
Special vinyl versions of the album will be available from City and Colour’s web store or the Dine Alone Records website.
City and Colour will perform Nov. 10 at Prospera Place. Each ticket purchased includes the choice of a digital or physical CD copy of the new album.
Joining City and Colour in concert will be Nigerian-born British singer-songwriter Jacob Banks, and B.C. based songwriter Ben Rogers, the first signing to Green’s Still Records.
