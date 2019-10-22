The country music duo Twin Kennedy will be performing in various schools in the Central Okanagan over the next two weeks.
Sisters Carli and Julie Kennedy have a new single, the ballad “Blindspot,” coming out this month.
“Blindspot is about being in a relationship where you don't feel seen,” the band explains in a news release. “It’s so important to know your own worth and to surround yourself with people who make you feel valued. Love yourself and choose to be with people who would never put you in their blindspot.”
The song was recorded in Nashville and Vancouver.
“Blindspot” marks the duo’s first new release since their 2017 album “A Twin Kennedy Christmas.”
With three Canadian Country Music Award nominations, 12 B.C. Country Music Association nominations, two Vancouver Island Music Awards, and two John Lennon Songwriting Award wins under their belts, Twin Kennedy has gathered tremendous acclaim since their debut release “It’s a Love Thing” in 2015.
The sisters grew up in Powell River and earned music degrees at the University of Victoria.
With Carli on vocals and guitar, and Julie on vocals and violin, their music is a blend of country, folk, jazz and classical music.
