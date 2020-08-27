FRIDAY, AUGUST 28
• Richard Cannings MP, Ride the Riding, will visit Christina Lake, Rossland, Trail, Fruitvale and Castlegar, for scheduled times visit “Richard Cannings: Ride the Riding 2020” on Facebook
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40 presents karaoke, 7:30 p.m., you must have your own mic cover, social distancing rules in place
• Out and About walking program for local seniors, taking all COVID safety precautions, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m., followed by coffee, register with Seniors’ Wellness Centre: info@seniorswellnesssociety.com or phone 250-487-7455
• LocoLanding Adventure Park open daily, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m., 75 Riverside Drive, open attractions are: go-karts, miniature golf, high-level rope course, bumper boats and monkey motion, safe social distancing rules in place.
• Float the River Channel, Coyote Cruises is open daily, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., reserve online at: coyotecruises.com
• Bob Ross, “Happy Little Accidents,” plus “En Game Air,” “Speed: The History of Speed Painting in Canada,” Penticton Art Gallery, opened daily, exhibit runs through Sept. 13, suggested donation of $5.
• Celebrating 50 years of the Penticton Tuneagers choir, a display, now showing at the Penticton Museum, Tuesdays through Saturdays, noon - 4 p.m.
• Electric bike rentals, Pedego Electric Bikes, 37 Backstreet Blvd. (behind Dragon’s Den), prices range from $50-$60 for two hours; $65-$75 for three hours, call 250-770-0576
• “Willie Four Milli’s Rhythmic Doodle Art,” online exhibition by Will Hoffman, featuring digital works, visit: pentictonartscouncil.com
• Evening market at Nk’Mip Campground in Osoyoos, 8000 45st Street, 2-6 p.m.
• Pop Up Family Yoga in the Park, presented by Purple Lotus, 10 a.m., for tickets visit: purplelotusyoga.ca
• Landmark Cinemas presents new releases: “Tenent,” (PG, 151 minutes, directed by Christopher Nolan); “The New Mutants,’ (14-A, 94 minutes); “Unhinged,” (14-A, 90 minutes); “Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run,” (G, 90 minutes); For showtimes and to purchase tickets: landmarkcinemas.com
• Friday Night Film Club, presented by Summerland, Naramata and Kaleden libraries, “Brookyln,” 7:30 p.m., a virtual screening on Zoom, registration required: orlbc.kanopy.com
SATURDAY, AUGUST 29
• Lobster on the Run, presented by the Rotary Club of Penticton, 2-7 p.m. at Bogner’s, the dinner is sold out, but the public is encouraged to participate in the online 50/50 and silent auction, open until Aug. 30 at: eatlobster.ca
• Penticton Farmers Market, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., safe-social distancing, 100 block of Main Street, enter at Main Street and Lakeshore Drive (expect line-ups)
• Richard Cannings MP, Ride the Riding, will visit Nakusp and Silverton, for scheduled times visit “Richard Cannings: Ride the Riding 2020” on Facebook
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, burgers and fries, noon- 4 p.m.
• Meat draw at Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 2 p.m.
• Fresh B.C. Talent presents young valley musicians performing outside Blenz Coffee in Downtown Penticton, 10 a.m. - noon. This week: Aleena Proteuo and Anika Ellis
• Elks Lodge meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Electric bike rentals, Pedego Electric Bikes, 37 Backstreet Blvd. (behind Dragon’s Den), prices are $50-$60 for two hours; $65-$75 for three hours, call 250-770-0576
SUNDAY, AUGUST 30
• Survivorship Dragon Boat Team Market runs every Sunday weather permitting. 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. on the corner of Skaha Lake Rd. and Yorkton Ave. Money raised is used for the teams' activities and breast cancer awareness.
• Oliver Indoor Flea Market, 6005 Station Street, Oliver, 9 a.m. -3 p.m.
• Summerland Sunday Farmers & Crafters Market, Summerland Arena parking lot, 8820 Jubilee Road, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., family friendly, featuring 30-40 vendors with safe social distancing
• The Cannery Brewing resumes its live music series, today featuring soft background music in the backyard by Michael Huber, 3-5 p.m.
• Meat draw at Elks Lodge, 1 p.m.
• BC-SPCA flea market, outdoors in front of Real Canadian Super Store, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
• Final Day: Richard Cannings MP, Ride the Riding, will visit Slocan, Winlaw and Crescent Valley, for scheduled times visit “Richard Cannings: Ride the Riding 2020” on Facebook
Submit your events five days in advance: editor@pentictonherald.ca