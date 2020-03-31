Are we in danger of shutting down humanity?

Two weeks ago I was feeling pretty upbeat about the future of the arts in the South Okanagan-Similkameen. We had just finished a workshop for the South Okanagan Performing Arts Centre Society 2 and there was considerable energy in the room and in the conversations afterwards. In the days that followed I was on a high.
On the Monday evening, I attended another TIFF movie at Landmark Cinemas 7 (a delightful new option the manager has added) — it was a film about Aboriginals in East Vancouver — deep and reflective.
A little later that week, after compiling the summary of the above-mentioned workshop for review by the participants, I was at the Dream Café for a really rousing performance by Jeffery Straker. I had only gone because a long-time friend in Saskatchewan had recommended him. As is so often the case with the Dream Café, the performer and the venue exceeded expectations.
I was really feeling good about life and living. Even though there was a developing pandemic, I was certain I would survive because the arts were giving me hope and allowing me to laugh.
Then it started to happen.
The next Saturday morning I went to the Landmark to experience another edition of Live from the Met only to discover the performance cancelled. Later that day the Dream Café closed, quickly followed by St. Saviour’s cancelling Jazz Vespers.
What was happening?
It continued Sunday and Monday, and by Tuesday, St. Patrick’s Day, most of the pubs had been told to close or at least restrict patrons to less than 50.
I decided to offer a few friends the opportunity to come over for refreshments and conversation. Six of us had a delightful late afternoon into early evening, which partially made up for the announcement that a special wine dinner the next evening in Kelowna was cancelled. Then I was informed by more than one medical health officer that having friends over was a no-no as well as was getting outside in small groups to play games.
This got me thinking: What are we doing to ourselves?
If we can’t entertain ourselves or play with each other, what becomes of the social component of society? Have we become a shut-down generation of humanity? Shut down the oil industry. Shut down investigative reporting.
Shut down transportation systems with illegal blockades. Shut down, shut down, shut down. And do everything online, at home, by yourself. But what kind of people will this make us?
Governments are now going to spend billions to try to keep our world from completely collapsing. To save us from what? Death? Well, sorry, that has been tried many times in the past and it keeps on happening. There are obituaries in every paper, every day and no one seems to be rising up to stop them.
Can you imagine if the massive government bailouts of this new millennium had been cut in half and the other half invested equally between medical research into cancers and enhancement of the arts? Might we not be healthier and happier?
It is being suggested by some in the medical community that this semi-quarantine movement may need to last from three to eight months. It certainly is lasting into May for some of us.
We are told to get outside, but not with anyone else. Keep our distance. Don’t travel.
But if our only connection with our fellow humans is via a computer or telephone, where is the significantly personal part of it all?
Who are we without hugs, without getting to observe the whole body when we communicate, without feeling the excitement of the live performance, without having our neighbours be neighbours?
Without regular connections with those we know most frequently, who is to tell us we seem to be slipping in health or in happiness? Who will observe and comment when our mental wellness is sliding into dark places?
Where was the risk assessment we are so famous for?
Are we in danger of shutting down humanity?