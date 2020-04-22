There will be no parade, fireworks or giant Canada Day cake in West Kelowna this summer as the 50th annual Westside Daze has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Westside Celebration Society, which hosts the free family festival , announced the decision after Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, spoke about the cancellation of large summer events in her update on Saturday.
“We do not have enough herd immunity or community immunity to protect everybody and allow that type of event to happen, so I think we’ll be seeing globally those types of events, large parades, mass gatherings where we all come together, those won’t be happening this summer,” said Henry, adding events like the Pacific National Exhibition are not likely to happen this year, either.
The organizers of Westside Daze support the medical decision to keep our community safe, wrote Leah Thordarson, president of the Westside Celebration Society, in an email Sunday confirming the event’s cancellation
“This is a heartbreaking and difficult time,” wrote Thordarson, thanking sponsors, volunteers, entertainers and participants who over the years made Westside Daze a success.
The Interior Provincial Exhibition in Armstrong is going ahead for now with planning for the annual Labour Day weekend event, said general manager Yvonne Paulson, but organizers are well versed the current pandemic situation and advisories, and are proceeding “cautiously,” she said.
Any decisions about the IPE’s status this year will be “well thought out,” said Paulson.