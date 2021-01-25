Spectra venues all over North America are hosting the ‘Saving Our Jobs’ Virtual Comedy Festival presented by Stella Artois. Professional comedians from the U.S. and Canada will participate in an all-day live virtual festival.
The event takes place on Sunday, February 14th with Valentine’s Day being selected for those looking for a special date night at home or the anti-Valentine’s crew looking for ways to avoid the holiday. The live stream will begin at 12pm and runs until 9pm with constant live comedy running all day.
“We are excited to participate in this unique live stream produced by our sister venue, Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington. With the pandemic hitting almost every facet of the entertainment industry, we still want to be able to provide our fans with top-notch entertainment,” said Dean Clarke, South Okanagan Events Centre.
Emmy Award winning comedy writer for the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Adam Yenser; iTunes #6 comedian, Alex Elkin; the voice of everyone and 2019 Voice Arts Award Winner, Justin Rupple; seen on BET's One Mic Stand and touring with Bill Bellamy's Ladies Night Out Tour, Ralph Porter; Canadian funnyman Ron Josol, seen on Kevin Hart's Laugh Out Loud; and Tashona Smith who The New York Times called “Charming, Tantalizing… Confusing”, among others, join comedians from all over the U.S. and Canada for a full day of what we all need right now – laughter.
"The best thing about doing online shows is going to work in your underwear,” said comedian Ron Josol of the February 14th show.
More professional comedians will be added between now and the event. Tickets are available to watch live on February 14th or on demand for up to one year. Tickets are on sale now.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: http://bit.ly/virtualcomedyfestFeb14