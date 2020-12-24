Mel Gibson has a "key supporting role" in a new film being shot in the Okanagan, its producer says.
Titled “Dangerous,” the movie stars Scott Eastwood, son of Clint Eastwood, as well as Kevin Durand.
Filming is underway in Kelowna, Kamloops, and the north Okanagan town of Lavington.
The movie is produced by Minds Eye Entertainment, which has made several films in and around the Okanagan in recent years.
The plot of its latest production is described thusly: “After the death of his brother, a reformed sociopath (Eastwood) heads to a remote island which soon falls under siege from a deadly gang of mercenaries. Forced to fend for himself, he discovers their role in his brother’s demise, and sets off on a relentless quest for vengeance.”
Other actors involved in the film include Famke Janssen, Brendan Fletcher and Ryan Robbins.
Along with the usual tax incentives offered to film production companies, this movie benefited from a short-term compensation fund set up by the federal government to keep the cameras rolling through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Without this federal government emergency fund, the production would not have moved forward,” Kevin Dewalt said in a release.
“Although we did not access any production financing directly, the program was a backstop (like an insurance policy), in case the film was delayed or shut down due to the pandemic,” he said.