"Lost," a sculpture made of salvaged steal, is the new piece of public artwork that will be on display at the roundabout at the bottom of Vancouver Hill in Penticton. Artist Karl Mattson of Rollo was on hand, Friday, along with city crews, to install the piece that will be on display for one year. "Lost" was previously shown in Grand Prairie and Dawson Creek.
Most Popular
Articles
- Prystay offers opinion on hospitality industry
- Ross died riding beloved 'hog'
- SD 67 dumps deficit, projects $552K surplus
- Barbers eager to snip red tape
- $1M lotto ticket still out there
- Poker player's bad beat pays $378K
- Firearms act
- Businesses still in dark on reopening
- Pleasure boaters asked to reconsider
- City falls off drug-deaths list
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
May 29
-
Jun 4
-
Jun 5
-
Jun 5
-
Jun 6
-
Jun 12
-
Jun 12
Latest News
- Pandemic claims yet another retailer: J.C. Penney
- Rugby Canada cuts player payments, says it will need financial help later in 2020
- New artwork at Vancouver Hill
- Most US states fall short of recommended testing levels
- Keremeos-area residents warned about potential flooding
- Autopsy: Pilot in Kobe Bryant crash had no alcohol, drugs