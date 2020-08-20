FRIDAY, AUGUST 21
• A mass celebration of life for anyone who lost loved ones during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, 7-9 p.m. at the Gyro Park bandshell in Penticton, safe social-distancing, sponsored by Kettle Valley Memorial Services, for more information phone their office at 250-493-2929
• George Ryga Festival presents: “Le Mo Nay”: Julie Massi and Steve Soucy, an online concert, $10, 7-9 p.m., for information and to purchase tickets: rygafest.ca
• Who Are We?” by Michael Hermesh,The Lloyd Gallery, an art display of his work, 18 Front Street, until Aug. 27.
• LocoLanding Adventure Park open daily, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m., 75 Riverside Drive, attractions are: go-karts, miniature golf, high-level rope course, bumper boats and monkey motion, safe social distancing rules in place.
• Bob Ross, “Happy Little Accidents,” plus “En Game Air,” “Speed: The History of Speed Painting in Canada,” Penticton Art Gallery, opened daily, exhibit runs through Sept. 13, suggested donation of $5.
• “Willie Four Milli’s Rhythmic Doodle Art,” online exhibition by Will Hoffman, featuring digital works, visit: pentictonartscouncil.com
• Landmark Cinemas presents: “Inception: 10th anniversary screening” (PG, 162 minutes); “Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run” (G, 90 minutes); “Unhinged,” (14-A, 90 minutes); “Harry Potter & Prisoner of Azkaban,” (PG, 142 minutes); “Spider-Man Homecoming,” (PG, 134 minutes); “Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King,” winner of 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture of 2003 and Best Director (14A, 263 minutes). For showtimes and to purchase tickets: landmarkcinemas.com
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40 presents karaoke, 7:30 p.m., you must have your own mic cover, social distancing rules in place
• Out and About walking program for local seniors, taking all COVID safety precautions, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m., followed by coffee, register with Seniors’ Wellness Centre: info@seniorswellnesssociety.com or phone 250-487-7455
• Float Penticton’s legendary river channel, Coyote Cruises is open daily, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., reserve online at: coyotecruises.com
• Evening market at Nk’Mip Campground in Osoyoos, 8000 45st Street, 2-6 p.m.
• Oliver Theatre in downtown Oliver is offering private screenings of your favourite movie for up to 50 people, $10 per person, includes small popcorn and drink, minimum cost of $100, bring your own DVD or rent/purchase from Sundance Video in Oliver, for details, to reserve, email: theolivertheatre@gmail.com
SATURDAY, AUGUST 22
• George Ryga Festival presents: “Smartphone” film showing, online release, 10:30 a.m.; Gerry William author reading, “The Black Ship,” noon- 2 p.m.; Short Play competition, online play readings, 2:30-4:30 p.m.; featured performers Juno winner Jim Byrnes with Simon Kendall, online blues concert, $12, 7-9 p.m., for information and to purchase tickets: rygafest.ca
• Penticton Farmers Market, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., safe-social distancing, 100 block of Main Street, enter at Main Street and Lakeshore Drive (expect line-ups)
• Cool and Calm Yin Workshop, presented by Purple Lotas Yoga, 2-4 p.m., 60 Calgary Ave., tickets at: purplelotusyoga.ca
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, burgers and fries, noon- 4 p.m.
• Meat draw at Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 2 p.m.
• Fresh B.C. Talent presents young valley musicians performing outside Blenz Coffee in Downtown Penticton, 10 a.m. - noon. This week: Jordan Porteous and Chloe Coffin
• Electric bike rentals, Pedego Electric Bikes, 37 Backstreet Blvd. (behind Dragon’s Den), $50-$60 for two hours; $65-$75 for three hours, call 250-770-0576
• “You Don’t Know Jack,” a virtual pop-up event by Allison M. Markin and Jennifer CK, 6:30-7 p.m. register online
• Elks Lodge meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Penticton Speedway stockcar racing season continues, 7 p.m., only 50 spectators are allowed, text 250-460-0121 if you would like to reserve
SUNDAY, AUGUST 23
• George Ryga Festival: “Distance Dialogue,” with Anne Michaels and David Sereda, online words and music, $10, noon - 1:30 p.m.; Michael V. Smith, online author reading, “My Body is Yours,” 2-4 p.m. for information: rygafest.ca
• Musician Barry Wilson live at the Cannery Brewing Co, 3-5 p.m.
• Oliver Indoor Flea Market, 6005 Station Street, Oliver, 9 a.m. -3 p.m.
• Summerland Sunday Farmers & Crafters Market, Summerland Arena parking lot, 8820 Jubilee Road, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., family friendly, featuring 30-40 vendors with safe social distancing
• Meat draw at Elks Lodge, 1 p.m.
• BC-SPCA flea market, outdoors in front of Real Canadian Super Store, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
• Survivorship Dragon Boat Team Market runs every Sunday weather permitting. 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. on the corner of Skaha Lake Rd. and Yorkton Ave. Money raised is used for the teams' activities and breast cancer awareness.
