Celebrating a birthday this weekend:
Saturday, October 5
Actress Glynis Johns (Mary Poppins, The Sundowners) is 96.
Musician Steve Miller (The Joker, Fly Like An Eagle, Swingtown) is 76.
Rock singer and famine-relief organizer Bob Geldof is 68.
Hockey greats Mario Lemieux and Patrick Roy are both 54 today.
Vancouver-born child actor Jacob Tremblay (Good Boys, Room, Wonder) is 13.
Sunday, October 6
Bond girl/sex symbol Britt Ekland (The Man With the Golden Gun) is 77.
Kevin Cronin, REO Speedwagon’s lead singer (Can’t Fight This Feeling, Keep on Loving You) is 68.
Actress Elisabeth Shue (Cocktail, Leaving Las Vegas) is 56.
Monday, October 7
Nobel Peace laureate Bishop Desmond Tutu is 88.
Child actress Mary Badham (Scout from To Kill a Mockingbird) is 67.
Russian president Vladimir Putin is 67.
Recording executive and reality show judge Simon Cowell is 60.
Singer Toni Braxton (Un-break My Heart, He Wasn’t Man Enough) is 52.
