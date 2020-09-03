PEACHLAND - “Sorry, everyone.”
That was the comment of a Peachland town worker to curious onlookers after he raised one of three U.S. flags that now flutter over Peachland’s scenic downtown waterfront.
Old Glory has replaced the Canadian, B.C. and Peachland flags to accommodate a crew shooting a movie in the town for the next few days.
The romantic film Romance at Crystal Cove is set in a U.S. town, so anything that might tip off viewers to its made-in-Canada reality has to be obscured or removed.
The early afternoon U.S. flag-raisings were quite an eye-catching sight.
Many bystanders immediately began quizzing the workers on why they were taking down the Maple Leaf and the other Canadian flags to replace them with the Stars and Stripes.
“Have we been invaded and conquered?” one man asked with a laugh.
A group of ladies having lunch on a nearby patio dispatched one of their members to quiz the town workers.
“They’re making a movie!” she reported back, prompting a mix of laughter and groans from her friends.
It’s not uncommon for Canadian municipalities to accommodate the production-related desires of filmmakers. But the City of Vancouver draws a line at replacing Canadian flags on public buildings with the U.S. flag.
Instead, Vancouver officials tell film-makers to use technology to edit out the offending Maple Leaf and replace it with a CGI-flag of their choosing, city spokeswoman Gail Pickard told The Daily Courier in 2018.
The query was prompted by the City of Kelowna agreeing that year to remove the Maple Leaf from City Hall at the request of producers shooting a movie downtown that was supposed to have been set in Oregon.
For their part, Peachland town officials agreed to the producers’ request to let the U.S. flag fly over their downtown, citing economic and promotional benefits.
Rental of town-owned park space will net the municipality about $1,200, recreation director Cheryl Wiebe said. But even more important, she said, was the economic impact of having dozens of film-industry workers in Peachland this week.
Asked if she expected any criticism for giving permission for the U.S. flag to fly over Peachland, Wiebe said that was possible.
“I’m sure we will hear some comments about that,” she said. “But I think most Peachlanders will understand the profile, publicity, and economic impact this will give us outweighs the cost of taking our flags down for a few days.”