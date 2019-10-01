A former director and curator of the Penticton Art Gallery has been appointed executive director of the Okanagan Symphony Society.
Geraldine Parent has 25 years’ experience in the arts including administration and project management. Most recently, she has been theatre manager at the Kelowna Community Theatre.
She has also been the arts services manager for the City of Burnaby. When she moved to B.C. in 1996, she began her arts administration career at the Penticton Art Gallery.
She has a bachelor of arts degree in visual arts and a master’s degree in art history.
Parent fills a position with the OSO that has been vacant since May 2018.
“We are thrilled she is joining our team,” OSS board president Judy Burns said in an email. “She brings a breadth of knowledge and experience I know will serve us well.”
