Many Hats Theatre Company’s first show of their 13th season,will be “Of the Fields, Lately,” written by acclaimed Newfoundland playwright David French.
The second in French’s wildly-popular “Mercer pentalogy” premiered in 1973 as a sequel to “Leaving Home.” Since then, the saga has been rounded out by “Salt Water Moon 1949” and “Soldier’s Heart.”
“Of the Fields, Lately” received the prestigious Chalmers Award for Drama in 1973 and was named one of the 1,000 most-essential English language plays by Oxford University. It has been produced across North America, including a Broadway production and translated into several languages.
“Of the Fields, Lately” follows the fortunes of the Mercer family, ex-pat Newfoundlanders living in Toronto. Son Ben (played by Jeff Swetlikoe) returns after a long absence to attend his aunt’s funeral, only to discover that his father Jacob (Paul Varga) has recently suffered a heart attack.
Ben’s father has been advised not to go back to work, but feels he must provide for his family. Ben is faced with making a decision — should he remain and support his family or pursue his dreams in the big city.
Jeanne Kearney plays Ben’s mother, Mary. Jason Lane rounds out the four-person cast as Wiff.
Again, the complexities of the relationships in this turbulent, but close family, are revealed. Ben finally realizes that his father has been a profound influence in his life, one that will continue even after his death. The dialogue is idiomatic, funny, and lyrical a true theatrical masterpiece.
“Of the Fields, Lately” is directed by Jane Pilkey and produced by Ben Amos. Eleanor Walker is stage manager.
“Of the Fields, Lately” opens Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 and runs until Feb. 29. There will be an opening night reception featuring the wines of the company’s official winery sponsor, Play Estate Wines along with snacks from The Nest and Nectar.
The sophomore-night reception on Friday Feb. 7 will feature the craft brews of Cannery Brewing Company.
The receptions are included in the price of the ticket.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $22 students/seniors and are now available on Many Hats’ Eventbrite page at: Eventbrite.ca.
There are shows on Thursday through Saturdays at 8 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.
The Nest and Nectar, located beside the theatre, will be open for dinner (and brunch on Sunday) before each show. Reservations are recommended at 250-493-7275.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.