It’s the music of Queen like you’ve never heard it before.
The iconic band’s catalogue provides the musical inspiration for “We Will Rock You,” a theatrical presentation that plays this Friday, Jan. 3, at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
The show, which features 24 of Queen’s hits, follows two revolutionaries, Galileo and Scaramouche, on a quest to save rock ‘n roll in a post-apocalyptic world where there are no musical instruments and the musical genre has died.
They join a small group of societal outcasts, the Bohemians, as they fight to take back the iPlanet from the all-powerful Globalsoft, led by the Killer Queen. They fight for freedom, individuality and the rebirth of rock ‘n roll.
While the show is a quirky, eccentric and heartfelt story of outsiders, it’s also a creative cautionary tale for the cyberage. It reflects the scale and spectacle that marked Queen’s live performances and earned the band its pinnacle position in rock history.
Since its debut in 2002, “We Will Rock You” has played to 16 million people in 19 countries.
Tickets for the Penticton performance, which begins at 8 p.m., start at $69.50. To purchase, visit the SOEC Valley First Box Office, call 1-877-SOEC-TIX or visit www.ValleyFirstTix.com.
