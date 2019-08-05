Many Hats Theatre Co., based in Penticton, will present “Rapture, Blister, Burn” by award-winning American playwright Gina Gionfriddo Sept. 5-28.
Gionfriddo has also written for television with credits including “The West Wing” and “House of Cards.”
Can any woman have it all? After university Catherine (Tammy Hansel) and Gwen (Dianna Zumpano) chose opposite paths. Catherine built a career as a rock-star academic, while Gwen built a home with her husband Don (Neil Ritcey) and children.
Decades later, unfulfilled in opposite ways, each woman covets the other’s life, and a dangerous game begins as each tries to claim the other’s territory.
Sparks fly and the age-old question arises: ‘what do women really want?’ Rounding out the cast as Alice Croll is Many Hats regular Eleanor Walker and as Avery, Dana Beecroft.
Eric Hanston directs and Shannon French is the show’s producer.
“Rapture, Blister, Burn” dissects modern gender politics in this breathtakingly witty and virtuosic comedy, set in a small New England college town. Traversing the experiences of women across the generations, this play is a hugely entertaining exploration of a new style of feminism, ripe for the 21stcentury.
All performances are at The Cannery Stage at 1475 Fairview Road in Penticton, beside the Nest and Nectar. Shows are Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m. with additional Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Receptions will follow the opening night and sophomore performances.
Tickets are $25 (adults) and $22 (students/seniors) and now available exclusively online at: Eventbrite.
