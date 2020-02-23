The Penticton Art Gallery will be full of happy little accidents next month.
The Bob Ross: Happy Little Accidents exhibition begins at the art gallery March 21, and collections and communications manager McKaila Ferguson said the project has been a year in the works.
“We’re working with Bob Ross Inc., because they hold all his paintings,” said Ferguson.
Ross was an American painter, art instructor and television host. He created and hosted “The Joy of Painting,” an instructional TV program that aired from 1983 to 1994 on PBS in the United States, and also aired in Canada, Latin America and Europe.
Ross went from being a public television personality in the 1980s and ’90s to posthumously being an internet celebrity this century, with his talent and kindness leading to major popularity with fans on YouTube and many other websites years after his death in 1995 at age 52.
With upwards of 34 of Ross’s original paintings expected to be on display at the Penticton Art Gallery, Ferguson said the exhibition is not only the first in Canada, but will feature the biggest collection yet.
“I think they only had about five or six of his paintings somewhere in Europe,” said Ferguson. “And our curator, Paul, always on the cutting edge, saw these (exhibitions) popping up and was like, ‘OK, this is super interesting.’”
Other countries and cities, she said, have caught on to the exhibition, making Penticton a leading example to follow.
“The coolest one, I think, is we’re getting the very last painting he made before he died. We have one painting from every season of ‘The Joy of Painting,’” said Ferguson.
While the exhibit is on display, the art gallery will present several Brown Bag Lunch specials inviting people to spend an hour eating their lunch and watching an episode of Ross’s “The Joy of Painting” on Netflix.
“We’ve selected 15 episodes . . . so people can come and eat their lunch and watch an episode. Then we’ll tour the exhibition with them and they can see that actual painting in real life,” said Ferguson.
“I think I’m most excited about that part.”
The exhibit will also feature a sponsor wall — a large, pixilated image of Ross in small squares. People can buy a square for $20, which will then feature their name or business logo on display.
The Penticton Art Gallery is also aiming at being the first city to host the biggest Bob Ross Paint In event. Ferguson said the paint class will feature several CRIs — certified Ross instructors — and will be held in a warehouse in Penticton’s industrial area. The hope is to host 200 or more people.
“If we get 200 people, it’ll be the biggest Bob Ross paint-in,” she said. “We’re trying to break a lot of records with this.”
Keep an eye on the Penticton Art Gallery’s website, pentictonartgallery.com/bob-ross, for more information. The exhibit launches with a party March 21, which will feature a DJ and other fun.
The exhibit will run with admission by donation, with a suggested donation of $10.