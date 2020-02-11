The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra continues to shatter the traditional mold of a symphony orchestra playing only classical music like symphonies.
Its 60th anniversary celebration in Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon last weekend had the central theme of blending the old with the new with a few surprises thrown in, as usual, by conductor and music director Rosemary Thomson.
The trio of Okanagan concerts was unique in that they were a smorgasbord featuring the works of two composers from the Okanagan, four recent graduates of the Okanagan Symphony Youth Orchestra and the huge youth orchestra itself.
Kolby Zinger-Harris, formerly an OSO horn player, composed Three Views of the Okanagan for the 30th anniversary of the youth orchestra last year.
"It's a celebration piece of what I love about the Okanagan," explained the University of Toronto masters student who was born in Kelowna. Each of the three movements is dedicated to a specific part of the Valley's landscape: old forest, Okanagan Lake (subtitled Lake at Night) and mountains.
On Friday, large screens on both sides of Kelowna Community Theatre showed photographs of the forest surrounding a Myra Canyon trestle, moonlight reflecting on the lake's glassy surface and Giant's Head Mountain in Summerland as the orchestra performed each movement.
The old forests movement featured woodwinds like the oboe to give it an ancient sound, Zinger-Harris explained. The lake section reflects "calm, serene, murky, mysterious waters" while the final mountains movement has rousing brass instrumentation - his favourite as a horn player - as he stands on the top of a majestic mountain surveying the valley below. The finale is "humble, hymm-like, reflective of how grateful I was to write it."
Pianist Jana Luksts performed the world premiere of Piano Concerto No. 2 composed by 80-year-old Ernst Schneider of Penticton. In appreciation for the OSO presenting the first performance of his Romantic Concerto (No. 1), he dedicated it to Thomson and pianist Arnold Draper. Its four movements have a fascinating interplay between the pianist and orchestra in-between each having their own moments.
The second half began with a modified Triple Concerto for Oboe, Violin and Cello in D Major which featured Kira Shiner on oboe, Alicia Venables on violin and Nicholas Denton-Protsack on cello, all former youth orchestra members.
When Thomson first heard the concerto by Antonio Salierie, she didn't like its third movement so Denton-Protsack altered and reimagined it as an exploration of the similarities and differences between modern and classic music. It was then entitled Iterations on a Theme by Antonio Salieri.
"It's blending old with new. Very literally, it's a blend," he explained in his pre-piece speach, and uses instrument performance techniques not yet discovered in the 18th century.
The piece de resistance of the celebration concert, though, was Tchaikovsky's incredible 1812 Overture. The 80 members of the youth orchestra joined the symphony orchestra on a very crowded stage filled with a total of 130 musicians. The left side of the stage was filled with a forest of bows from the violins in unbeleivable up-and-down synchronicity while the right side had row upon row of the larger strings and the rear was all brass.
The surprise was the brass section of Kelowna City Band - standing at the rear of the theatre - joining in the climatic battle between the French and Russians when drums thunder like cannons.
There was no doubt many in the audience were humming that memorable tune as they left the theatre. It is noteworthy that 60 years is a diamond anniversary for the OSO, appropriate for the Okanagan's musical jewel.
