Steve Priest, founding member and long-time bass player of the glam-rock band Sweet died at his home in California this week.
He was 72.
His family announced his passing on social media, but did not state his cause of death.
Andy Scott, now the last surviving member from the original lineup, said Priest was in failing health in recent years. In a separate tweet, Scott described Priest as “the best bass player I ever played with.”
Sweet had a string of hits in North America in the mid-1970s which include “Love is Like Oxygen,” “Fox on the Run,” and “Ballroom Blitz.”
Priest is perhaps best known for being referenced in the count in for “The Ballroom Blitz” with, “Are you ready, Steve?” — which was the title he chose for his 1994 tell-all autobiography. (He did the spoken-word vocal on “The Ballroom Blitz.”)
That song found a new audience in the hit movie “Wayne’s World,” when Tia Carrere sang it in a pivotal scene.
In a 2018 interview with the Kelowna Daily Courier, Priest said he hated Carrere’s version of what’s now become a staple of classic-rock radio.
“It was awful. I would have rather they not used it at all, rather than decimate and destroy it,” he said.
Of the songs he composed, he said he wanted to be remembered for “Anthem No. 1 (Lady of the Lake),” the opening track on the second side of Sweet’s 1978 album “Level Headed.”
“It’s my opus. I wrote it. I did the arrangements. I just love the whole feel of the song. We used to do it live, but it’s not on the set list at the moment. I don’t know if I can talk the rest of the band into doing it. It’s extremely hard to play, not to say that this band can’t play it. I love it, but that doesn’t mean I have to force it on anyone else," he said in the same interview with The Daily Courier.
Sweet performed at Rock the Lake at Prospera Place in August 2018. Priest was the lone original member still with the band.
He’s survived by his wife, Maureen, three daughters and three grandchildren.