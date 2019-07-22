UBC Okanagan’s courtyard will once again be filled with the sounds of music as Opera Kelowna presents its annual Opera Under the Stars concert on July 31.
The evening performance will showcase professional performers from all over the world who are visiting Kelowna to study with Opera Kelowna’s summer intensive program.
The evening concert will include featured soloists, such as Opera Kelowna favourites heldentenor Steeve Michaud, baritone Aaron Durand, soprano Marie-Josee Lord and mezzo-soprano Stephanie Tritchew.
The annual event, a special collaboration between Opera Kelowna and UBC Okanagan, offers local residents and summer visitors an opportunity to enjoy outstanding operatic performers in an informal and picturesque outdoor setting.
Starting at 7 p.m., the public is welcome to bring blankets and chairs, find their favourite spots around the courtyard, and settle in for an evening of entertainment.
The operatic concert begins at 8:30 p.m.
For general admission, food and refreshments will be available for purchase, including wines, beers, soft drinks and food truck options.
The concert is free; however, online pre-registration is required. Register online at: eventbrite.ca/e/opera-under-the-stars-tickets-63306341973.
Parking for the evening is complimentary.
The concert will feature world-class soloists who have flown to Kelowna to prepare and perform at Opera Kelowna’s main stage event taking place on Aug. 2 at Mission Hill Family Estate. Tickets for that event are still available at operakelowna.com.
Mission Hill’s Opera in the Vines concert on is at 7:30 p.m. at Mission Hill Family Estate Winery.
There are some pre-event perks at a 6 p.m. reception where guests can enjoy delectable food and wine pairings:
• Confit Chicken — local lettuce, cucumber, goat feta, olive tapenade. Pairing: 2018 Reserve Sauvignon Blanc
• Roast Pork — bacon wrapped, beluga lentil, roasted carrot, chimichurri. Pairing: 2017 Reserve Meritage
• Smoked Corn — arborio rice, burrata, hazel nut, pea shoots. Pairing: 2018 Reserve Chardonnay
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.