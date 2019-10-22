A Chamber Music Kelowna favourite will help the local organization launch its 40th anniversary season.
The Juno-Award winning St. Lawrence String Quartet, which first performed in Kelowna in 1997, will return for its sixth concert in Kelowna on Saturday, Nov. 2.
The quartet is marking its 30th anniversary season by combining new compositions with cornerstones of the chamber music repertoire.
For the concert in Kelowna, SLSQ members Geoff Nuttall, violin, Owen Dalby, violin, Lesley Robertson, viola, and Christopher Costanza, cello will perform Franz Josef Haydn’s String Quartet in D (Op. 76 No. 5), Camille Saint-Saëns’ String Quartet No. 1 in E minor (Op. 112) and Ludwig van Beethoven’s String Quartet No. 16 in F (Op. 135).
The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Mary Irwin Theatre at the Rotary Centre for the Arts.
Ticket holders can attend a pre-concert chat at 6:45 p.m. The chat will outline Chamber Music Kelowna's connection with the Banff International String Quartet Competition and the St. Lawrence String Quartet, which won the competition in 1992.
Immediately following the concert, an artist Q & A with take place in the theatre.
Limited single tickets are available through the Rotary Centre for the Arts Box Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.