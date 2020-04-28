It’s argued we don’t need Parliament to be meeting face-to-face, that using other technologies will be sufficient. All parties but one agreed.
If you support the Arts, trust me, they are wrong and we need to get our local MPs to change this. We need more live question periods, we need more in-person parliamentary debates. We need them to focus on a burgeoning dilemma. We are losing the Arts.
We need the Merkel Announcement.
I just was informed this summer’s Stratford Festival productions have been shelved. What is arguably our greatest national theatre is in financial trouble as it only receives five percent of its funding from the various levels of government.
If Stratford is in trouble, what are the chances for our Okanagan Symphony Orchestra, for Many Hats Theatre Co., for the Venables Auditorium in Oliver, for Tempest Theatre, for the Cawston Players, for Ballet Kelowna? Oh I know, the feds just announced half-a-billion dollars for arts and sports.
Wow, what a relief, eh?
Well, guess again folks. Even if the South Okanagan was to get a portion on a per capita basis the handout would perhaps be half a million. Hardly enough to keep the symphony afloat, let alone make sure that all the other artistic endeavours and cultural events remain alive.
Remember we’ve already lost the Peach Festival and the Meadowlark Festival for 2020. It’s time for our federal politicians to get to Ottawa and hold the government’s feet firmly to the fire in an open, public debate in the House of Commons. We want our own Merkel Announcement.
Remember, after announcing a multi-billion aid for the world of commerce in Germany, the Chancellor the very next day announced a similar fund to ensure the Arts likewise was kept from implosion: over 50-billion euros, which amounts to about $80 billion in Canadian dollars. Canada’s population is about 45% of Germany: therefore a parallel announcement would be $36 billion to ensure our Arts and Cultural communities not only survive, but continue to create during this pandemic.
No time to delay.
Dan Albas has been named by The Okanagan Weekend as a top-ranked MP in the valley and Richard Cannings has often spoken highly about the Arts — get in touch. Tell them we want our own Merkel Announcement.
B.C.’s population is 14% of Canada making its allocation approximately $ 5 billion — the South Okanagan/Similkameen is approximately 2% of B.C.’s population making its portion about $100 million. We need to keep our Arts & Cultural communities alive and in creative ways producing throughout the remainder of this pandemic.
Get Albas and Cannings back to Ottawa to get the money now. Even a down payment of 10% would go a long ways towards some made in Okanagan cultural on-line artistic entertainment.
Let’s not lose our creative talent. Let’s make Parliament work for us and get us our Merkel Announcement.
Glenn W. Sinclair, Ph.D. is a Penticton resident, lover of the performing arts, and university adjunct professor in ethics and leadership with expertise in public involvement, education and policy development