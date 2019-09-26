Juno Award-winning country singer Johnny Reid will be performing a Christmas show at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Friday, Dec. 13.
Tickets for Johnny Reid’s “My Kind of Christmas” concert go on sale Friday.
Reid is touring in support of his forthcoming EP “My Kind of Christmas,” which will also be his first-ever vinyl release and his third album of Christmas songs.
His holiday tour includes 23 dates across Canada, beginning Nov. 16 in Orillia, Ont. The Penticton date will be his second-last on the tour which ends the following evening in Abbostford.
Born in Scotland, Reid moved to Canada in his childhood and graduated from high school in Brampton, Ont. before relocating to Nashville to pursue a career in country music.
He has won multiple Juno Awards and his popular singles include “A Woman Like You,” “Dance With Me,” “Thank You,” “Gypsy in My Soul,” Baby I Know It, “Today I’m Gonna Try and Change the World,” and a popular remake of the Frankie Miller-hit “Darlin’.”
Reid last played in Penticton at a New Year’s Eve Show in 2009.
Tickets for the show begin at $39.50, plus service charge and tax and can be purchased starting Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. at valleyfirsttix.com, by phone at 1-877-763-2849 or in person at the Valley First box office at the SOEC.
