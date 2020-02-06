Award-winning Canadian country singer Corb Lund is set to perform this spring in Penticton.
Lund and his band, The Hurtin’ Albertans, will take the stage at the Cleland Theatre, May 2, as part of their Agricultural Tragic Tour.
Hailing from Southern Alberta, where he still farms, and with a family lineage of ranchers and rodeo people, Lund is about as authentic as they come.
Embracing his Western heritage through his music, Lund has been known to touch on a range of cowboy themes past and present, from rough-and-tumble tales of lawless frontier saloons to the sombre realities of running a modern family ranch.
Lund has won multiple Juno and Canadian Country Music Association awards, and his 2012 album, “Cabin Fever,” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Canadian charts. He has a new album set for release later this year.
Tickets for the Penticton show cost $50.25 and go on sale Friday, Feb. 14. A limited number of VIP packages, which include a meet-and-greet, will also be available for $119.74 and go on sale Feb. 7. Get your tickets at the Penticton Community Centre or by calling 250-490-2426.
