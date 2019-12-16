Kelowna Actors Studio and The On The Edge Series will present George Orwell’s “1984” on Jan. 15-26, 2020 at The WorkRoom, located at 100-2600 Enterprise Way.
The adaptation of the classic literary work will feature the acting of Pete Macleod, Dana Murphy, Mark Sorestad, Casey Easton, Stephen Jefferys, Chantal Ethier, Jason Casey, Timothy Harder and Cate Crozier. Randy Leslie is directing.
When reviewed by The London Times, the UK production was described as “a chilling, ingenious, 101 minutes of theatre.”
Performances will be held in Kelowna on Wednesdays through Sundays, beginning at 7:30 p.m. with matinees at 1 p.m.
Audience members must be 14 years or older due to intense staging, graphic elements, violence, language, strobe lights, fog, blackouts, jackhammer sounds, in addition to scenes of torture.
Tickets are now on sale at $29 for adults and $24 for students, plus tax and applicable service charges and may be purchased from Kelowna tickets online, in person at 100-2600 Enterprise Way in Kelowna or by phone at 250-862-2867.
