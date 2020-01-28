“Thank you, I needed that,” a woman says emotionally as she places her hand over her heart and smiles at Debi Johnson, who rests her hands on the strings of her portable, wooden harp.
It’s mid-day in the bustling lobby of Penticton Regional Hospital. Johnson is playing the melodic notes of familiar songs on a Celtic harp that can bring a small smile to even the most worried face.
It’s fitting to have calming music in a hospital lobby. Our lives are wrapped in music.
“We hear music, right from being a fetus, until the moment we die,” Johnson explains. “Even if someone is in a coma, there is research showing brain activity reacting to music.”
The reach and power of music is what Johnson is using to make life a little more enjoyable every other Tuesday in the lobby of the Penticton Regional Hospital.
A young child, walking by with her mom, stops to listen. Johnson plays “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star,” to the delight of the youngster, who approaches the harp to have a closer look.
Paramedics bring a fellow in on a gurney and pause for a few minutes to complete his paperwork. The gentleman’s expression of discomfort and distress eases slightly as he waits a few feet away from Johnson’s beautiful playing of “Edelweiss.”
A security officer pauses to listen to “Over the Rainbow” as he makes his rounds.
Johnson points out that our lifelong connection to our favourite songs, lyrics that we can pull from decades ago, and music our parents played, can energize, sooth and settle us. Sometimes we don’t know how we know the music – perhaps it was on the radio in the car when we were very young, but somehow, we remember.
It’s that remembering that Johnson uses to assist seniors, particularly those who are losing their memories through dementia.
Johnson became a certified harp therapy practitioner through the International Harp Therapy Program associated with the American Music Therapy Association and was hired by the Summerland Seniors Village to play for their dementia sufferers.
“There’s a thing that happens at the end of the day called sundowners, around 3:30 p.m., some dementia sufferers feel it’s time to go: ‘I have to go.’ ‘My mom is coming to get me.’ “They become very agitated. It’s a known phenomenon.”
One of the facility’s recreation staff had worked with a harp therapist in Ontario and knew that agitated residents at this time of day could be soothed with music. Johnson was brought in to the facility to play and help ease the residents’ distress through later afternoon.
“At Village by the Station, they asked me to come in and work with the four dementia cottages because they know the benefits of music therapy. In the dementia cottages, I play to uplift them – some of them close right in on themselves and after a while, they can’t carry on a conversation,” explains Johnson.
Johnson tells the touching story of a wife visiting her husband with severe dementia.
When Johnson played “Could I Have This Dance,” the gentleman embraced his wife in the classic waltz position, rubbed her back as they danced and took them both back to a time he could remember.
It was a very special connection for the couple.
“Music can be prescribed like any treatment and it can have immediate and lasting effects,” said Johnson.
I love that it isn’t a pill, a needle or anything that can cause pain. All they need to do is receive.”
