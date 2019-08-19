With a new single on its way, the Chris Buck Band is getting ready to play in Kelowna again on Aug. 23. The country music group will perform at the OK Corral nightclub in Kelowna.
“I will always remember Kelowna because that was the first time I heard people singing my words back to me. Will never forget that and the support I've received from that community,” Buck said.
The new song, “Holy Ground,” tells the story of one of Buck’s favourite spots in Ontario. The Chris Buck Band exploded on to the Canadian country music scene in 2017 with the hit song and video “That’s When You Know,” featuring Kira Isabella. Since then, the band has performed across the country on some of Canada;s biggest festival stages including Boots & Hearts, Rockin’ River Music Fest, The Calgary Stampede and Manitoulin Countryfest.
