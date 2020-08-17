TUESDAY, AUGUST 18
• Penticton City Council meets, 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., watch the meeting live: penticton.ca
• George Ryga Festival presents “Call and Response,” in-person gallery opening 6:30 - 9 p.m. in Summerland, for information: rygafest.ca
• Summerland Farmers Market, 12817 Kelly Ave., Summerland, Tuesdays, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
• Who Are We?” by Michael Hermesh, The Lloyd Gallery, 18 Front Street, until Aug. 27.
• LocoLanding Adventure Park open daily, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m., 75 Riverside Drive, open attractions are: go-karts, miniature golf, high-level rope course, bumper boats and monkey motion, safe social distancing rules in place.
• Bob Ross, “Happy Little Accidents,” plus “En Game Air,” “Speed: The History of Speed Painting in Canada,” Penticton Art Gallery, opened daily, exhibit runs through Sept. 13, suggested donation of $5.
• “Willie Four Milli’s Rhythmic Doodle Art,” online exhibition by Will Hoffman, featuring digital works, visit: pentictonartscouncil.com
• Landmark Cinemas presents: “Inception: 10th anniversary screening” (PG, 162 minutes); “Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run” (G, 90 minutes); “Unhinged,” (14-A, 90 minutes).For showtimes and tickets: landmarkcinemas.com
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 19
• George Ryga Festival presents: Primary Colours concert, online, 7-9 p.m. for information: rygafest.ca
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, fish-and-chips, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. prepared by “Cindy”
• Out and About walking program for local seniors, COVID safety precautions, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m., followed by coffee, register at: info@seniorswellnesssociety.com or phone 250-487-7455
THURSDAY, AUGUST 20
• George Ryga Festival presents: Kitchen Party Cabaret, online, 7-9 p.m. for information: rygafest.ca
• Time Winery and Kitchen presents, Joshua Smith, 7 -9 p.m. for tickets: fivevinescellars.com
FRIDAY, AUGUST 21
• George Ryga Festival presents: Le Mo Nay: Julie Massi and Steve Soucy, online concert, $10, 7-9 p.m., for information: rygafest.ca
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40 presents karaoke, 7:30 p.m., you must have your own mic cover, social distancing rules in place
• Out and About walking program for local seniors, taking all COVID safety precautions, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m., followed by coffee, register with Seniors’ Wellness Centre: info@seniorswellnesssociety.com or phone 250-487-7455
• Evening market at Nk’Mip Campground in Osoyoos, 8000 45st Street, 2-6 p.m.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 22
• George Ryga Festival presents: “Smartphone” film showing, online release, 10:30 a.m.; Gerry William author reading, “The Black Ship,” noon- 2 p.m.; Short Play competition, online play readings, 2:30-4:30 p.m.; featured performers Juno winner Jim Byrnes with Simon Kendall, online blues concert, $12, 7-9 p.m., for information: rygafest.ca
• Penticton Farmers Market, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., safe-social distancing, 100 block of Main Street, enter at Main Street and Lakeshore Drive (expect line-ups)
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, burgers and fries, noon- 4 p.m.
• Meat draw at Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 2 p.m.
• Elks Lodge meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Fresh B.C. Talent presents young valley musicians performing outside Blenz Coffee in Downtown Penticton, 10 a.m. - noon. This week: Jordan Porteous and Chloe Coffin
• Electric bike rentals, Pedego Electric Bikes, 37 Backstreet Blvd. (behind Dragon’s Den), prices range from $50-$60 for two hours; $65-$75 for three hours, call 250-770-0576
• Oliver Theatre in downtown Oliver is offering private screenings of your favourite movie for up to 50 people, $10 per person, includes small popcorn and drink, minimum cost of $100, bring your own DVD or rent/purchase from Sundance Video in Oliver, for details, to reserve, email: theoliverhteatre@gmail.com
SUNDAY, AUGUST 23
• George Ryga Festival: “Dialogues,” Anne Michaels and David Sereda, online words and music, $10, noon - 1:30 p.m.; Michael V. Smith, online author reading, “My Body is Yours,” 2-4 p.m. for information: rygafest.ca
• Oliver Indoor Flea Market, 6005 Station Street, Oliver, 9 a.m. -3 p.m.
• Summerland Sunday Farmers & Crafters Market, Summerland Arena parking lot, 8820 Jubilee Road, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., family friendly, featuring 30-40 vendors with safe social distancing
• The Cannery Brewing resumes its live music series, today featuring Bran Sanders, 3-5 p.m.
• Meat draw at Elks Lodge, 1 p.m.
• BC-SPCA flea market, outdoors in front of Real Canadian Super Store, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
