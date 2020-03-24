Musical Youth

Lynne Leydier poses for a photo with her students, taken prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

These music students of Lynne Leydier placed and won awards in the classical voice competition of the Penticton Kiwanis Music Festival held March 6-7. They were preparing to compete in the Musical Theatre Competition scheduled for April 3-4, which has since been cancelled. Front row, from left, Owen Kincaid, Isabella Cucnik and Justice Gin. Back row, Selena Orlik, Sean Singleton, Gabriella Goodsell, Lynne Leydier, Kennedy Smith, Katie Van Bergeyk and Maya Lefebvre. Not pictured is Andreas Nordlund.