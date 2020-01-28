After four consecutive sellouts, the Winter Blues Festival in Lake Country ended on a high note on Saturday night.
The popular format of four or five bands performing on three stages at the Lake Country Community Complex won't be back in 2021 but one of its favourite blues artists will return to Creekside Theatre. And other festivals are a distinct possibility.
"We're going to take a breather next year," explained Ryan Donn, Lake Country's cultural development coordinator, as blues from the James Hay Trio spilled out the front doors.
"Essentially what I need to do is restructure it a little bit. I just need to pause and make sure it is working perfectly. I'm sure it will come back in a different format. It's been four years and it has been highly successful so I know people love it. Every single year by the middle of December, it sold out. It surprised me the first year. And then, we've always worked hard to make sure it sold out. We wanted to get people enjoying a good night out," he said.
"We're going to have a simple blues event next year, a blues show, one band in the theatre, just a regular theatre show. We've got Kenny 'Blues Boss' Wayne for a show in the theatre. He's a local guy who travels all around the world; he's been at our festival many times.
"We basically spend every penny we get coming in. So what we need to do is rebuild it in a way that is a little more profitable for the theatre. If you think about the difference: we bring Kenny 'Blues Boss' Wayne in; there's a chance to make a profit on that one."
There will be no Celtic Fest this year but it will probably be back next year, said Donn. who is looking at Celtic touring acts on listings coming from booking agents. So he's going to try to jump on Celtic while figuring out what other structures would work. "Could it be a comedy festival? Could it be a tribute festival?" he asked.
"The job is so full tilt that I need to pause for a year so I can catch my breath and see other things we can look at. The Winter Blues Festival is not gone forever but if this worked so well, what else can work so well? This allows me to create some different stuff. If people have ideas, they can send them to me, what they think they want."
Saturday's showcase was headlined by B.C. blues legend Harpdog Brown & the Uptown Blues Band. Harpdog won three consecutive Maple Blues Awards for Harmonica Player of the Year 2014-16, plus he had three consecutive Western Canadian Music Awards nominations, a Juno nomination and is the only Canadian to win the coveted Muddy Award.
Pulling a harmonica from a caseful, Harpdog held it between two fingers like a thick Cuban cigar before it disappeared between his fluttering hands. Every dynamic performance brought applause and cheers from the packed 266-seat theatre.
The best part, though, was solos from his talented band: Jerry Cook and Joe Abbott on saxophones, Riley Bartlett on trumpet, Bob Grant on drums and especially Steve Soucy, a professional musician, producer and songwriter for 45 years who now makes his home in Kelowna.
A last-minute addition, the Kelowna keyboardist didn't rehearse with the band and admitted with a laugh before the show: "I'm flying by the seat of my pants."
The festival format was different this year with past favourite Brandon Schmor moving from the music room of George Elliot Secondary to the theatre as the opener for Harpdog. Rick 'Poppa Dawg' Halisheff and bassist Grant Jones did an accoustic set, then two sets with electric guitars (with drummer Greg Dee) in the music room. James Hay Trio and Kath and the Tom Kats both did two sets in the foyer.
