When planning the video for his new single “Lonely,” pop star Justin Bieber called on fellow Canadian Jacob Tremblay to play him in the two-and-a-half minute clip.
Tremblay, 14, has been a much-in-demand child actor for the past six years with credits including star turns in “Wonder,” “Good Boys” and “Room,” the latter which earned him a Screen Actors Guild nomination for best supporting actor in 2015.
Dressed in Bieber’s then-trademark purple hoodie and shoes, Tremblay is featured in the entire video which ends with the real Bieber sitting in an empty theatre watching his younger self on stage.
The Stratford, Ont. pop singer and producer Benny Blanco described Tremblay as the “best child actor we’ve ever seen.” Tremblay said he was nervous about the shoot because it’s the first time in his career that he’s portrayed a living person.
The brooding “Lonely,” released last week and performed on “Saturday Night Live,” is presently climbing the charts, sitting at No. 34 on Billboard.
Watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xQOO2xGQ1Pc