I attended the opening night of the theatrical production of The Rocky Horror Show; presented by Kelowna Actors Studio. As I sat with my glass of wine, digesting the lovely dinner I just ate, my mind’s eye started to process the elaborate grandeur of the stage setting and how incredibly professional the details appeared.
I wished I had worn a feather boa or something a little more risque to feel included with the vibe of what was to come.
Sadly, most of the audience was dressed quite normally, so I focused instead on those who followed the suggestion to “dress to impress” and partake in the spectacle. The woman to my left was in fishnets donning a silky bustier corset with a satin cape of sorts, very apropos and wonderful to see that effort.
The show opens with Trixie the Usherette, who literally ushers in the story by singing the opening number “Science Fiction, Double Feature.” KAS veteran Madeleine Molgat, a mature 17-year-old, plays this small role before she morphs into her main character role as Columbia.
As the story begins, we see a conservative young couple, Brad (Pete MacLeod) and Janet (Denise Dercksen-Wolfe) experiencing a flat tire on a rainy night. They find shelter in the menacing-looking castle of Dr. Frank N. Furter (Nathan Flavel), a cross-dressing mad scientist with a sex addiction.
As Brad and Janet are led deeper down the halls of the castle, so is their descent into the dark, lustful world of the stiletto-wearing doctor and his minions, who are about to reveal Rocky Horror (Matt Mont-gomery), the muscle bound blond boy, created by Frank to fulfil his sexual desires.
At intervals throughout the scenes, a sinisterly animated Narrator enters the stage to either push the story along or interpret to the audience what they just saw.
Kirk Holland handled this role perfectly. He drives straight through his dialogue as the audiences is prompted to jeer with shouts of “boring,” “where’s your neck?” and jibes to that effect.
Kathleen Munn dug her heels into her role as Magenta; one of the two secondary antagonists, along with her brother Riff Raff, played by Mike Nordlund.
I was mesmerized by the sheer indulgence Nordlund put into his character. I can say the same about the ensemble cast, aka the Phantoms/Transylvanians — Ashley Kendall, Cassidy Hergott, Deslyn Bach, Emma White, Jerome Laroche, Mikayla Miyashita and Timothy Harder. These seven moved together like a billow of smoke, arms and legs creeping around, framing the main characters and creating photogenic images through each of the scenes. Their voices were pitch perfect supporting the weaker-voiced leads.
Flavel wore his character in true drag-queen fashion while prancing in the highest of heels that changed throughout the show, each were more fabulous than the last.
Flavel has a flair of striking a pose with each punchline, undressing his prose like the words were a striptease. I can see why he wanted to reprise this role, and so did the audience, judging from its roars of applause.
Molgat as Columbia stole the scene at one point when she got caught in the cross-fire of a puff of hallucinogenic smoke. Her reaction embodied the physical comedy and facial expressions reminiscent of Goldie Hawn and Lucille Ball. My face is still sore from laughing so hard — truly a highlight of the show.
Every actor on the stage was top notch and embodied their character. Vocally, I would have put more reverb on some of the weaker voices to enhance the moodiness of their solo parts, but the rest of the fanfare overshadowed that small technical glitch.
It was great to see Pete MacLeod in a comedy role as Brad because his last few KAS roles were extremely challenging and terrifying to the psyche; his natural flare for acting was easy to watch and believably amusing.
I can say the same for Casey Easton who played Eddie and Dr. Everett Scott. These character roles allowed his lighter side and his natural humour to show.
If you need a dose of stimulation, this is the show to see, on every level from sets, costume, and lighting to the cast members — first class all the way.
The Rocky Horror Show runs until Nov. 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.