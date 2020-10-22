The Okanagan Valley is well represented in this year’s list of B.C. Country Music Association Award nominees, announced Thursday.
Ben Klick of West Kelowna is nominated for Entertainer of the Year and Male Artist of the Year and faces competition from last year’s winner in both categories Aaron Prtichett, who recently moved to Kelowna.
Klick has a total of four nominations, also receiving nods for Country Club Act of the Year and the Gaylord Wood Traditional Roots Country Act.
Penticton teenager Beamer Wigley is among the six finalists for Album of the Year for his “Cloud 9 24/7,” released earlier this year.
The Hillside Outlaws, which hail originally from Penticton, are up for Country Club Act of the Year.
OK Corral Cabaret, which closed its doors for good this year due in part to the challenges of COVID-19, is among the finalists for Country Venue of the Year.
Winners will be announced at a later date.