Passes are now on sale for the third annual edition of 97 South Song Sessions.
The songwriter performing festival is set for July 23-24, 2021, at the Penticton Lakeside Resort and the Penticton Trade & Convention Centre.
Pass holders will enjoy two 90-minute shows on back-to-back nights featuring unique, multi-genre songwriter lineups at each performance. The weekend series of shows is hosted by media personality Paul McGuire and features hit pop, rock and country songwriters from the United States and Canada.
Music lovers will enjoy acoustic performances of some of the industry’s most loved songs, while listening to stories about how these songs came to be.
Grammy winner Tim Nichols (writer of “Live Like You Were Dying,” which was turned into a hit by Tim McGraw) returns to the show in 2021 and will assist 97 South with lineup curation.
“We’re excited to bring such a special lineup of world-class songwriters to our beloved Okanagan Valley and to introduce a national audience to this beautiful and fast-growing wine region,” says Robert Ott, director of 97 South Song Sessions and former music industry CEO.
“Our past audiences have found this event to be an unparalleled, pure music and storytelling experience. It’s a powerful performance and one of the most purely creative, intimate music happenings you’ll ever be part of.”
The lineup will be announced over the coming weeks and promises an impressive slate of songwriting talent as seen in previous years. It may include writers who were scheduled to perform at the 2020 festival including: Neil Osborne (54 40), Jeff Trott (Sheryl Crow), Gary O’ (.38 Special, Kim Carnes, Molly Hatchett), rising star Jessica Mitchell (Celine Dion, Trisha Yearwood), Grammy nominee Deric Ruttan (Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Blake Shelton), and Liz Rodrigues (Celine Dion, Pink, Eminem).
A weekend festival pass is $120 per person and VIP passes are available for $300 per person, plus applicable taxes/fees.
For more information, visit www.97southsongsessions.com.