A couple of B.C. country music acts will share the stage at the Creekside Theatre in Lake Country on April 3.
The Heels and Ben Klick take the stage for a show that starts at 7 p.m.
West Kelowna’s Klick is a fun loving, interactive storyteller who has been establishing himself in both Canada and Nashville, opening for acts such as Tanya Tucker, Carrie Underwood, and Toby Keith, and having radio success nationally and internationally with both a six-song EP titled “Today”, and a seven-song EP titled “Working on a Legacy."
The Heels are an all-female group from North Vancouver, consisting of Bobbi Smith, Brittni Dominelli, and Kyla Rawlins. They stormed onto the country music scene with their 2018 debut LP Love, Heels.
Tickets are available through Kelowna Tickets.