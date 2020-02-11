Country music and hockey go hand in hand.
So, it only makes sense Canadian country star Brett Kissel headline Live on the Lake, a special concert on the final weekend of the Memorial Cup in Kelowna.
Kissel, who’s famous for his catchy No. 1 hits Drink About Me and Airwaves, will take to the stage in Waterfront Park in the JDS Mining Concert Zone on Saturday night, May 30.
“Holding a special weekend concert on the beach with the backdrop of Okanagan Lake is the perfect way to showcase our community to the nation,” said Tom Dyas, chair of the Memorial Cup local host committee.
“Featuring an incredible Canadian musical artist like Brett Kissel highlights the Kelowna experience even more. We always knew we wanted to do something extra special for the 2020 Memorial Cup when we set our minds on winning the bid.”
Sure, the Memorial Cup is about crowning the Canadian champion in major junior hockey.
But, the Kelowna host committee is also committed to creating a festival around the tournament featuring the host Kelowna Rockets and the champs from the Western, Ontario and Quebec Major Junior hockey leagues.
Kelowna did the same when it hosted the Memorial Cup in 2004 and the Rockets won.
Tickets to Live on the Lake with Brett Kissel are $49 and go on sale Friday at SelectYourTickets.com and at the box office at Prospera Place.
Kissel, a farm boy who hails from Flat Lake, Alta., has numerous ties to hockey and the Memorial Cup.
He performed at the 2014 Memorial Cup in London, Ont. Even earlier, in 2012, he recorded a promotional single during the NHL lockout called Hockey, Please Come Back.
And he sang the Star Spangled Banner a cappella at an Edmonton Oilers game in 2017 when a technical glitch left him with no music.
Last year, Kissel won country album of the year at the Juno Awards and picked up the Canadian Country Music Association’s Fan’s Choice Award.
The 102nd annual Memorial Cup runs May 21-31.
Besides the round-robin hockey at 6,000-seat Prospera Place, there will also be a Fan Festival Zone, Family Zone, Concert Zone and Hockey Hall of Fame display.
All games will be broadcast live on Sportsnet.
All-game ticket packages are for sale for $625 at SelectYourTickets.com.
The event is expected to be a big economic generator with fans spending on tickets, hotel, transportation, meals, entertainment and shopping.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.