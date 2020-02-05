Princess Margaret Secondary School in Penticton is presenting the timeless Disney classic, “Beauty and the Beast,” beginning next week.
The love story will run from Feb. 6-8 at the high school, beginning at 7 p.m. and again on the weekend of Feb. 13-15 at the Cleland Theatre. Additionally, there are Saturday matinees on both weekends in what’s being promoted as a “dress-up tea.”
Tickets are available from the high school, by phone at 250-770-7620 or at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore. Tickets for the shows at the Cleland can be purchased in advance from the Penticton Community Centre.
The production is being run under the direction of teacher Lori Grant.
